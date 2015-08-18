Militares y policías intervienen protesta guaraní contra petrolera

Decenas de policías y militares desbarataron el lunes un bloqueo indígena de la carretera Santa Cruz-Yacuiba, en la comunidad de Takovo Mora en la provincia Cordillera del departamento de Santa Cruz, donde los manifestantes guaraníes demandan la presencia de las autoridades del Gobierno para hacer conocer el rechazo a una operación petrolera.
Los efectivos de la Policía Nacional y las Fuerzas Armadas, a las 17.30 de este martes, reprimieron con elementos químicos a los bloqueadores que resistían la operación de YPFB Chaco, en el bloque Dorado, con el argumento de que la empresa petrolera no efectuó la consulta previa.
El responsable de Tierra y Territorio de Takovo Mora, Juan Méndez Molina, en comunicación con Radio Fides Camiri, calificó la intervención policial como una “masacre” y atropello a los habitantes de la comunidad indígena Takovo Mora.
“Invadieron a la comunidad, destrozaron las casas, los niños (están asustados porque) fue una masacre. A las señoras las arrastraban (y varios bloqueadores) estamos en el monte ahora (escondidos)”, afirmó.
El desbloqueo de las fuerzas del orden dejó varias personas detenidas.
El representante de los movilizados explicó que cerca de 500 familias procedentes de 11 comunidades fueron dispersadas y posteriormente los uniformados desbloquearon la carretera.
CAMIRI/Vía Fides Santa Cruz
