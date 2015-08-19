En Bolivia 60 por ciento de mamás dan de lactar

El Ministerio de Salud informó que la prevalencia de lactancia materna en Bolivia es del 60 por ciento, lo que significa que al menos seis de cada 10 madres dan de lactar a sus bebés.
Este porcentaje posiciona a Bolivia en el segundo lugar, después de Perú, a nivel Latinoamericano en prevalencia de lactancia materna. En los últimos siete años hubo un incremento de seis puntos porcentuales, porque en la Encuesta Nacional de Demografía y Salud (ENDSA) 2008 reflejaba un porcentaje del 54 por ciento.
La responsable de Lactancia Materna de la Unidad de Alimentación y Nutrición del Ministerio de Salud, Elizabeth Cañipa, afirmó que la expectativa que tiene el Gobierno es llegar al 80 por ciento en lactancia materna hasta el 2020, así superar a Perú y llegar a ser el primer país a nivel de la región.
El martes Bolivia conmemoró el mes de la “Lactancia materna” cuya consigna “amamantar y trabajar”, “¡Logremos que sea posible!” busca una mejor salud para los niños recién nacidos.
Cañipa destacó las bondades de la lactancia materna tanto para los bebés como la misma madre: “Va prevenir enfermedades, a la larga, como la obesidad, la diabetes, las arterioesclerosis, y a la mamá de cáncer de mama y, para la familia porque no hay un gasto excesivo comprando leche”.
La autoridad recordó a las entidades públicas y privadas que las madres tienen la posibilidad de llevar a sus hijos hasta, los seis meses de nacido, a sus fuentes de trabajo o estudio, además de tener una hora de lactancia. Las instituciones también tienen que tener un espacio para que una mamá pueda dar de lactar a su bebé.
Las instituciones públicas y privadas que no cumplan las normas que garantizan la lactancia materna podrán ser multadas hasta con 8.000 UFV lo que equivale a más de 16 mil bolivianos.
LA PAZ/Fides
