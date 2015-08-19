Publican la nomina de la selección boliviana para amistosos

El nuevo director técnico de Bolivia el español Miguel Ángel Portugal convocó a 21 jugadores para los partidos amistosos de Bolivia ante Argentina y República Dominicana en septiembre en Estados Unidos y Santo Domingo respectivamente. La lista es la primera de Portugal antes de ser presentado como entrenador oficial de la selección.
1 Daniel Vaca The Strongest
2 Romel Quiñones Bolivar
3 Miguel Hurtado Blooming
4 Ramiro Ballivian The Strongest
5 Edward Zenteno Wilsterman
6 Marvin Bejarano Oriente Petrolero
7 Ronald Raldes Oriente Petrolero
8 Edemir Rodriguez Bolivar
9 Walter Veizaga The Strongest
10 Damir Miranda Bolivar
11 Joselito Vaca Blooming
12 Alejandro Meleán Oriente Petrolero
13 Alejandro Chumacero The Strongest
14 Alcides Peña Oriente Petrolero
15 Juan Carlos Arce Bolivar
16 Damian Lizio Bolivar
17 Pablo Escobar The Strognest
18 Martin Smedberg Dalence Ifk Goteborg – Suecia
19 Marcelo Martins Chanchung Yatai China
20 Ricardo Pedriel Mersin Turquia
21 Danny Bejarano Panathinaikos Grecia
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in reality was once a leisure account
it. Glance complicated to far brought agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The site loading velocity is incredible.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork.
you have performed a magnificent task in this matter!
I do consider all the ideas you’ve presented in your post.
They are very convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts
are too brief for newbies. May just you please prolong them a
bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
I’ve been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found
any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for
me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did,
the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Keep this going please, great job!
It’s nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people about this topic,
but you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this
blog before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll
be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
Hi there, its fastidious paragraph on the topic of media print,
we all know media is a great source of information.
Thankfulness to my father who shared with me concerning this web site, this web site
is actually remarkable.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know
so much about this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something.
I believe that you just could do with some %
to force the message house a little bit, but other than that,
this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be
back.
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your web site quite a bit up very fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your associate hyperlink in your host?
I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Good info. Lucky me I discovered your site by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book marked it for later!
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this website daily, this web site is genuinely pleasant and the users
are actually sharing good thoughts.
Currently it looks like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform available right
now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are
using on your blog?
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. But think about if
you added some great pictures or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this
website could definitely be one of the most beneficial
in its field. Terrific blog!
Hello! I’ve been following your weblog for a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and
give you a shout out from Houston Tx! Just wanted to mention keep
up the fantastic work!
This is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Short but very precise info… Appreciate your sharing
this one. A must read post!
Ahaa, its fastidious dialogue regarding this post here at this blog, I
have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.
Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog
loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good internet
hosting provider at a fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more
enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often.
Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Outstanding work!
Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with
us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will
be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and excellent design and style.
I love it when folks come together and share thoughts.
Great blog, stick with it!
Good way of explaining, and pleasant paragraph to take data concerning my presentation focus, which i am going to present in academy.
At this time I am going away to do my breakfast,
afterward having my breakfast coming yet again to read further news.
Fabulous, what a weblog it is! This web site provides useful facts to us, keep it up.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve remember your stuff previous to
and you are simply extremely great. I actually like
what you have bought right here, really like what you
are saying and the best way during which you
are saying it. You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it sensible.
I can not wait to learn far more from you.
That is really a terrific site.
It’s amazing for me to have a website, which is helpful in favor of my knowledge.
thanks admin
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but after
browsing through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m certainly pleased I came across it and I’ll
be book-marking it and checking back regularly!
Asking questions are genuinely nice thing if you are not understanding anything
fully, however this post gives good understanding yet.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled
blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post.
Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
I used to be suggested this website via my cousin. I am not certain whether or not this submit is written through him as no one else recognize such precise about my problem.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
This is a topic which is near to my heart…
Take care! Exactly where are your contact details though?
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this site is truly pleasant.
What’s up to every one, it’s in fact a good for me to pay a quick visit this
web site, it contains valuable Information.
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m satisfied that you
shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed
like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website
so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to
find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
That is really fascinating, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to in quest of
more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website
in my social networks
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished to mention that I have truly enjoyed
browsing your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I’m hoping you write once
more very soon!
I simply couldn’t go away your website before suggesting that I really loved the
standard information an individual provide for your guests?
Is gonna be back incessantly to check up on new posts
Awesome! Its truly amazing article, I have got much clear idea concerning from this piece of writing.
Hey! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog
platform are you using for this website? I’m getting tired
of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at
alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.
I read this piece of writing completely about the
difference of hottest and preceding technologies, it’s amazing article.
Hurrah! After all I got a blog from where I know how to truly obtain valuable facts
concerning my study and knowledge.
Hey there I am so excited I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a remarkable post and a all round interesting blog (I also
love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but
I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please
do keep up the excellent jo.
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your
post is just spectacular and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
I think this is one of the most important info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The site style is perfect,
the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Hello, yup this article is in fact nice and I have learned lot of things
from it about blogging. thanks.
Valuable info. Fortunate me I discovered your website accidentally, and I’m shocked why this
twist of fate did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
What’s up to every body, it’s my first visit
of this weblog; this web site consists of amazing and
in fact good stuff designed for visitors.
You could certainly see your skills in the article you write.
The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t
afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
My brother recommended I may like this website.
He was once entirely right. This submit actually made my
day. You can not consider simply how so much time I had spent for this info!
Thank you!