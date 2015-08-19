Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 19 de agosto de 2015 -- 18:57

Publican la nomina de la selección boliviana para amistosos

La selección boliviana en la Copa América de Chile. (CONMEBOL).

El nuevo director técnico de Bolivia el español Miguel Ángel Portugal convocó a 21 jugadores para los partidos amistosos de Bolivia ante Argentina y República Dominicana en septiembre en Estados Unidos y Santo Domingo respectivamente. La lista es la primera de Portugal antes de ser presentado como entrenador oficial de la selección.

1 Daniel Vaca The Strongest

2 Romel Quiñones Bolivar

3 Miguel Hurtado Blooming

4 Ramiro Ballivian The Strongest

5 Edward Zenteno Wilsterman

6 Marvin Bejarano Oriente Petrolero

7 Ronald Raldes Oriente Petrolero

8 Edemir Rodriguez Bolivar

9 Walter Veizaga The Strongest

10 Damir Miranda Bolivar

11 Joselito Vaca Blooming

12 Alejandro Meleán Oriente Petrolero

13 Alejandro Chumacero The Strongest

14 Alcides Peña Oriente Petrolero

15 Juan Carlos Arce Bolivar

16 Damian Lizio Bolivar

17 Pablo Escobar The Strognest

18 Martin Smedberg Dalence Ifk Goteborg – Suecia

19 Marcelo Martins Chanchung Yatai China

20 Ricardo Pedriel Mersin Turquia

21 Danny Bejarano Panathinaikos Grecia

