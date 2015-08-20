Fecha de publicación: Jueves 20 de agosto de 2015 -- 08:18

Bolsas chinas vuelven a caer

Una persona observa el movimiento de la bolsa en Shanghái. (EI)

Una persona observa el movimiento de la bolsa en Shanghái. (EI)

La Bolsa de Shanghái continúa siendo víctima de la volatilidad y de la incertidumbre que se extiende or China. Luego del breve respiro de las jornadas previas,  su principal índice, Shanghai Composite, sufrió el jueves una caída de 3,4%.

La contracción se produce en medio de la persistente preocupación e incertidumbre que existe entre los inversionistas sobre la evolución de la economía china y sobre una eventual burbuja bursátil.

En Shenzhen, la segunda en importancia de China continental, el índice compuesto perdió 3,0%.

Los números rojos se impusieron a los verdes en la Bolsa de Shanghái por una diferencia de 839 frente a 127. El CBOE China Etf Volatility, que mide la volatilidad de las opciones del Shanghai Composite, subió un 5,42%, hasta 32.67.

El Banco Popular de China ha intentado por todos los medios evitar un desangramiento del mercado financiero. Ayer inyectó liquidez por valor de 110.000 millones de yuanes (unos US$ 17.000 millones) en 14 entidades financieras del país a través de créditos a seis meses.

Este aporte se suma al del martes cuando inyectó casi US$ 19.000 millones mediante instrumentos a corto plazo después del cierre de las bolsas.

SHANGHÁI, CHINA/ Agencias

 

