Dimite primer ministro griego, adelantan elecciones

Alexis Tsipras estuvo sólo siete meses en el poder, lapso en el que negoció un tercer paquete de rescate financiero a Grecia, de unos 100.000 millones de dólares.
El primer ministro de Grecia, Alexis Tsipras, renunció el jueves para facilitar la convocatoria a elecciones anticipadas, afirmando que los griegos deben decidir si los representó de forma adecuada en la batalla contra los acreedores internacionales y sus exigencias de austeridad.
“El mandato político de las elecciones del 25 de enero superó sus límites y ahora el pueblo griego debe expresarse”, dijo Tsipras en un discurso televisado.
“Presento ante todos mi renuncia”, afirmó el líder griego que llegó al poder con la promesa de evitar que la abultada deuda pública y los demás problemas económicos de Grecia golpeen más a los más pobres.
“Ustedes con su voto decidirán si negociamos bien o no (…) En estos tiempos difíciles, tenemos que aferrarnos a, y defender, lo que más importa: nuestro país y la democracia. Gracias Grecia”, agregó.
Tras sellar un nuevo acuerdo de rescate por el cual Grecia recibirá unos 100.000 millones de dólares en tres años a cambio de duras medidas de austeridad, Tsipras optó por adelantar los comicios para consolidar su posición después de que casi un tercio de los legisladores de su partido Syriza se negaron a respaldar el plan en el Parlamento la semana pasada, dejándole sin una mayoría política garantizada.
Según fuentes gubernamentales citadas al unísono por la prensa prensa griega, la fecha más probable de las elecciones es el 20 de septiembre, según lo que establece el procedimiento constitucional que señala el plazo de un mes.
Tsipras dijo que después de lograr el primer desembolso del plan de rescate ahora sentía el “deber moral” de pedirle al pueblo griego que expresara su opinión.
Y aseguró que buscará el voto de los ciudadanos para continuar el programa de su gobierno.
El primer ministro se reunió después con el presidente Prokopis Pavlopoulos para presentarle su renuncia.
A partir de ahora Grecia estará dirigida por un gobierno provisional cuya labor fundamental será organizar las elecciones venideras.
Los rumores sobre el adelanto electoral habían ido creciendo en los últimos días y el ministro de Finanzas, Euclides Tsakalotos, aseguró que la votación debería dar lugar a un Gobierno estable.
“Si el próximo Gobierno es estable, podrá llevar a cabo la recapitalización de los bancos y hacer frente al problema de las deudas morosas”, dijo.
ATENAS/Euronews-agencias
excellent submit, very informative. I wonder why the opposite experts of this sector do not notice this.
You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
I find this matter to be actually something that
I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad
for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Good day! I simply would like to offer you a big thumbs up for the excellent
information you have here on this post. I am coming back to your website for more soon.
Because the admin of this web page is working, no uncertainty very shortly it will be well-known, due to its quality
contents.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this
for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would
have some experience with something like this. Please let me
know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading
your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering
the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly
again since exactly the same nearly very often inside
case you shield this hike.
I’m really impressed together with your writing skills as smartly as with the format to your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your self? Anyway stay
up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to peer a nice blog like this one today..
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for great information I was looking for this information for my mission.
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this web site on regular basis to
take updated from latest reports.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this
web site, and post is genuinely fruitful in support of me, keep up posting these articles.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard
on. Any recommendations?
For latest information you have to visit web and on the web I found this web page as a most excellent web site
for most recent updates.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things
to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Wow, this article is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing such things, thus
I am going to tell her.
Superb, what a blog it is! This website presents useful information to
us, keep it up.
excellent issues altogether, you simply won a brand new reader.
What might you suggest in regards to your put up that you made
some days ago? Any certain?
You need to take part in a contest for one of the most useful sites on the web.
I most certainly will highly recommend this site!
I think this is one of the most significant information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The site style is ideal, the articles is really nice :
D. Good job, cheers
This paragraph provides clear idea designed for the new visitors
of blogging, that in fact how to do blogging and site-building.