Evo asegura que “nunca ha pensado” vender gas a Chile

El Presidente, Evo Morales, sostuvo el jueves que “nunca ha pensado” vender gas a Chile por el mandato de un referéndum que en 2004 declaró al energético “recurso estratégico” para el regreso de Bolivia al por una “ruta soberana”.
“Nunca se ha pensado, respetando la decisión del pueblo boliviano (…) Por un referéndum no estamos permitidos vender gas a Chile”, remarcó el Mandatario en conferencia de prensa en el Palacio de Gobierno.
Morales afirmó que la política de expansión de mercados avanzará con Paraguay y Perú, destinos a los que exportará Gas Natural Licuado (GNL) y Gas Licuado de Petróleo (GLP) y aseguró que cuando se resuelvan “los temas pendientes” con Chile se explorará ese mercado.
“Si un día se resolviera el tema del mar, claro, ya no hay ese referéndum. Resolviendo este tema histórico (tenemos que) compartir lo poco que tenemos”, remarcó el gobernante boliviano, quien incluso anticipó que existen estudios sobre la rentabilidad de esa operación.
“Si nosotros venderíamos gas a Chile y sea una empresa estatal la que distribuya el gas, mínimo se reduciría el 50 por ciento”, dijo.
El vicepresidente boliviano, Alvaro García Linera, indicó el miércoles que “en algún momento” Chile será mercado para el gas u otros derivados, en el marco de las perspectivas de su nación para ampliar mercados para este recurso natural.
“El sur del Perú es mercado natural de Bolivia, Paraguay es un mercado natural de Bolivia, Uruguay es mercado natural para Bolivia. Y por supuesto Argentina y Brasil (…) algún momento tendrá que ser el mercado chileno”, puntualizó la autoridad durante el octavo congreso de Gas y Energía que se desarrolló en Santa Cruz (este) a instancias de las petroleras privadas.
En 2004 se celebró un referéndum sobre la política energética de Bolivia. La consulta de cuatro preguntas estableció emplear al gas “como recurso estratégico” para negociar una salida al mar. Bolivia perdió su acceso al Pacífico tras una guerra librada contra Chile a fines del siglo XIX.
Bolivia, que posee 10,45 trillones de pies cúbicos (TCF) de gas natural, el 1 de mayo de 2006 nacionalizó el gas y el petróleo.
LA PAZ/ABI y Fides
