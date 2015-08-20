Fecha de publicación: Jueves 20 de agosto de 2015 -- 16:16

Evo asegura que “nunca ha pensado” vender gas a Chile

El presidente Evo Morales conversa con su edecán . (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales conversa con su edecán . (APG)

El Presidente, Evo Morales, sostuvo el jueves que “nunca ha pensado” vender gas a Chile por el mandato de un referéndum que en 2004 declaró al energético “recurso estratégico” para el regreso de Bolivia al por una “ruta soberana”.

“Nunca se ha pensado, respetando la decisión del pueblo boliviano (…) Por un referéndum no estamos permitidos vender gas a Chile”, remarcó el Mandatario  en conferencia de prensa en el Palacio de Gobierno.

Morales afirmó que la política de expansión de mercados avanzará con Paraguay y Perú, destinos a los que exportará Gas Natural Licuado (GNL) y Gas Licuado de Petróleo (GLP) y aseguró que cuando se resuelvan “los temas pendientes” con Chile se explorará ese mercado.

“Si un día se resolviera el tema del mar, claro, ya no hay ese referéndum. Resolviendo este tema histórico (tenemos que) compartir lo poco que tenemos”, remarcó el gobernante boliviano, quien incluso anticipó que existen estudios sobre la rentabilidad de esa operación.

“Si nosotros venderíamos gas a Chile y sea una empresa estatal la que distribuya el gas, mínimo se reduciría el 50 por ciento”, dijo.

El vicepresidente boliviano, Alvaro García Linera, indicó el miércoles que “en algún momento” Chile será mercado para el gas u otros derivados, en el marco de las perspectivas de su nación para ampliar mercados para este recurso natural.

“El sur del Perú es mercado natural de Bolivia, Paraguay es un mercado natural de Bolivia, Uruguay es mercado natural para Bolivia. Y por supuesto Argentina y Brasil (…) algún momento tendrá que ser el mercado chileno”, puntualizó la autoridad durante el octavo congreso de Gas y Energía que se desarrolló en Santa Cruz (este) a instancias de las petroleras privadas.

En 2004 se celebró un referéndum sobre la política energética de Bolivia. La consulta de cuatro preguntas estableció emplear al gas “como recurso estratégico” para negociar una salida al mar. Bolivia perdió su acceso al Pacífico tras una guerra librada contra Chile a fines del siglo XIX.

Bolivia, que posee 10,45 trillones de pies cúbicos (TCF) de gas natural, el 1 de mayo de 2006 nacionalizó el gas y el petróleo.

LA PAZ/ABI y Fides

34 comments on “Evo asegura que “nunca ha pensado” vender gas a Chile

  2. First off I would like to say fantastic blog!
    I had a quick question which I’d like to
    ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
    I’ve had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out there.

    I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or
    tips? Kudos!

    Responder

  4. I like the helpful information you provide for your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and test once more right here regularly.

    I am somewhat certain I’ll be informed lots of new stuff
    right right here! Best of luck for the following!

    Responder

  5. Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post
    is amazing, great written and include approximately all significant infos.

    I’d like to peer more posts like this .

    Responder

  8. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to
    be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
    The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon.
    Cheers

    Responder

  9. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this outstanding
    blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
    I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group.
    Talk soon!

    Responder

  10. I just couldn’t leave your web site before suggesting that
    I actually loved the standard info a person supply on your visitors?
    Is gonna be again steadily to check up on new posts

    Responder

  13. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of
    plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either
    authored myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all
    over the web without my permission. Do you know any
    solutions to help protect against content from being
    ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Responder

  14. Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out
    your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the information you
    provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
    I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, good blog!

    Responder

  18. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for
    me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
    Outstanding work!

    Responder

  22. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to death at
    work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone
    during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you provide here and
    can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog
    loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..

    Anyways, wonderful blog!

    Responder

  28. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  30. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to
    do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
    The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem
    solved soon. Kudos

    Responder

  32. You’re so interesting! I do not think I’ve read through a single thing like this
    before. So great to find another person with a few genuine thoughts on this subject matter.
    Really.. many thanks for starting this up.
    This web site is something that is required on the web,
    someone with some originality!

    Responder

  34. Wonderful goods from you, man. I have bear in mind your stuff prior to and you are just extremely wonderful.
    I actually like what you have obtained here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
    You are making it entertaining and you still care for to stay it smart.
    I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a
    terrific web site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>