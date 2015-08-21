Fecha de publicación: Viernes 21 de agosto de 2015 -- 12:31

Dos trabajadores mueren en Huanuni

Ingreso a la empresa minera Huanuni. (ABI)

Ingreso a la empresa minera Huanuni. (ABI)

Los trabajadores Diefer Macías Crispín y Julián Ancasi Cama de la empresa minera Huanuni, del ingenio de Santa Elena fallecieron después de quedar atrapados por las barras de un molino cuando reparaban, informó radio Fides Oruro.

Según versión de testigos  miestras los dos trabajadores limpiaban el equipo una persona no identificada lo activo lo que causó la muerte por aplastamiento de los dos operarios.

Los molinos de la empresa Huanuni son con una antigüedad de 60 años y sus cilindros son pesados, además que de forma casi diaria necesitan mantenimiento, indicó un trabajador del molino.

Los cuerpos de los dos trabajadores son velados en el coliseo de la población minera orureña.

ORURO/Fides

,
7 comments on “Dos trabajadores mueren en Huanuni

  4. Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my
    subscribers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.

    Responder

  7. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any
    problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content
    I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of
    it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know
    any solutions to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>