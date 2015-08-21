Dos trabajadores mueren en Huanuni

Los trabajadores Diefer Macías Crispín y Julián Ancasi Cama de la empresa minera Huanuni, del ingenio de Santa Elena fallecieron después de quedar atrapados por las barras de un molino cuando reparaban, informó radio Fides Oruro.
Según versión de testigos miestras los dos trabajadores limpiaban el equipo una persona no identificada lo activo lo que causó la muerte por aplastamiento de los dos operarios.
Los molinos de la empresa Huanuni son con una antigüedad de 60 años y sus cilindros son pesados, además que de forma casi diaria necesitan mantenimiento, indicó un trabajador del molino.
Los cuerpos de los dos trabajadores son velados en el coliseo de la población minera orureña.
ORURO/Fides
