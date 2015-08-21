Tráfico aéreo nacional creció 23 % en primer semestre

La Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC) informó el viernes que el tráfico aéreo nacional creció 23 por ciento en el primer semestre de este año, en comparación con el mismo período del pasado año.
La empresa que tuvo la mayor cantidad de pasajeros fue la estatal Boliviana de Aviación (BoA), que lidera el mercado nacional desde hace un quinquenio.
Los datos preliminares de la entidad aeronáutica, divulgados en un comunicado, muestran que los primeros seis meses de este 2015 se transportaron 1.348.425 personas, mientras que en 2014 fue de 1.096.562.
BoA transportó en el semestre analizado 994.491 personas, seguido por la empresa Amaszonas con 224.843, luego se ubica Eco jet con 122.910 y finalmente Aerocon con 6.181, esta última que dejó de operar desde finales del mes de febrero de 2015.
De acuerdo a estas cifras, BoA cuenta con el mayor porcentaje de participación en el mercado nacional con un 74%, Amaszonas con el 17 % y Eco Jet con 9 %.
LA PAZ/Fides
