Urkupiña: Negocios sumaron Bs. 145 millones este año

La Fiesta de la Integración Nacional congregó a 880.000 personas en tres días
El movimiento económico de la fiesta de la Virgen de Urkupiña llegó este año a 145 millones de bolivianos, consolidando a esa celebración como segundo acontecimiento folclórico del país, informó el viernes el Ministerio de Culturas.
La también llamada Fiesta de la Integración Nacional se desarrolló la semana pasada, del 14 al 16 de agosto, en la localidad de Quillacollo, Cochabamba, y congregó a 880.000 personas que participaron en la entrada folclórica, las misas y la peregrinación al cerro de Cota, según un cálculo divulgado por el director de Turismo del Ministerio de Culturas, Orlando Poma.
“Urkupiña se ha consolidado como el segundo evento más importante que tiene Bolivia en temas folclóricos y temas turísticos”, dijo el funcionario al informar sobre los resultados de un relevamiento oficial de datos hecho durante la fiesta, tanto en las congregaciones callejeras como en hoteles, aeropuertos y terminal de buses.
Poma apuntó que el movimiento económico acumulado de 145 millones de bolivianos durante las celebraciones “es un monto importante y significativo”.
Citó que, en comparación, el carnaval de Oruro, consolidado a nivel internacional, genera un movimiento económico que equivale al doble de Urkupiña.
“Pero Urkupiña ya se consolida por este movimiento económico que está generando en hotelería, gastronomía, transporte, servicios de recreación y servicios religiosos como los que se dan específicamente en la peregrinación”, agregó.
Los datos oficiales mostraron también que de los asistentes a la fiesta de Urkupiña, 350.000 eran visitantes bolivianos y extranjeros. Entre estos últimos, hubo turistas de Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Perú y Estados Unidos.
La fiesta de Urkupiña consistió en la entrada folclórica del viernes 14, la misa y procesión de la Virgen de Urkupiña del sábado 15 y la peregrinación desde Cochabamba el domingo 16.
Esa peregrinación concluyó en el cerro Cota, a los pies de la imagen de la Virgen, e incluyó la tradición de recoger pedazos de roca en señal de fe.
COCHABAMBA/Fides-Edith Erquicia
