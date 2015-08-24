Fecha de publicación: Lunes 24 de agosto de 2015 -- 11:02

Diplomas universitarios en idiomas nativos no son suficientes

El viceministro de Descolonización, Félix Cárdenas. (AFKA)

El viceministro de Descolonización, Félix Cárdenas, aseguró que los certificados que otorguen las universidades e institutos por la enseñanza de idiomas nativos no son válidos para los funcionarios de la administración pública, pues solo tres entidades estatales están autorizadas para validar los cursos nativos que los funcionarios públicos realicen.

“Para nosotros (Gobierno) lo único válido es la certificación otorgada por nosotros mismos porque el sistema universitario está diseñado para hacer aimara o quechua o idiomas en forma más extensiva”, explicó el Viceministro Cárdenas a radio Mar del Grupo Fides.

Además, sostuvo que “cuando se trata de servidores públicos, nosotros tenemos otra metodología, esperamos otros resultados que no son los otros que son un poco más académicos”.

Las únicas tres instituciones que puedan dar los certificados a los funcionarios públicos son el Instituto de Lenguas y Culturas, a nivel nacional, la Escuela de Gestión Pública Plurinacional y el propio Viceministerio de Descolonización. “Entonces los tres nos juntamos y los tres hacemos los certificados, los tres firmamos”, manifestó.

En su criterio las universidades estatales “están en otra lógica, enseñan idiomas pero yo creo que es para el resto de la sociedad”, es por eso que si los certificados de universidades o institutos son presentados por los funcionarios no son válidos ya que “la única certificación que nosotros hacemos valer, es aquella que está avalada por la instituciones del Estado”.

El hablar un idioma nativo es un requisito laboral dentro de las entidades estatales. El pasado domingo 8 de agosto las autoridades de gobierno entregaron cerca de 2.500 certificados de aprendizaje en idioma aymara a funcionarios públicos.

LA PAZ/Gladys Mita

