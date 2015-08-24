En Potosí aprehenden a cuatro falsos COAs

Una patrulla del Control Operativo Aduanero (COA) aprehendió el fin de semana, en Potosí, a cuatro sujetos que se hacían pasar por policías aduaneros para cometer abusos, estos estaban en posesión de autos chutos y armas de fuego.
La intervención del COA se realizó en inmediaciones de la localidad de Tinuco, al sur de Potosí, tras la información proporcionada por algunos ciudadanos, según una nota de prensa de la Aduana Nacional de Bolivia.
Los impostores, al percatarse del rastrillaje que inició la Policía, se dieron a la fuga, sin embargo se los capturo. Se trata de Andres F. (24), Juan Rómulo V. Q. (31), Vladimir A.A. (23) y Hanibar A.A. (17).
Durante la inspección al vehículo, con placa de control 1733-GTY, con el que delinquían los sujetos, los oficiales del COA se llevaron una sorpresa cuando descubrieron que portaban dos armas de fuego, un revolver calibre 22 de industria argentina y un rifle también calibre 22 de industria americana. Además el vehículo resultó ser indocumentado, de acuerdo a verificación con el RUAT.
Las cuatro personas fueron trasladas a dependencias de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc), División Propiedades de Villazón, donde se realizaron acciones con el fiscal a cargo Charles Torres Ameller, por los delitos de robo agravado y atraco.
LA PAZ/Fides
