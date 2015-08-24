La Liga rechaza a Portugal como técnico de la selección

La Liga Profesional del Futbol Boliviano determinó, la tarde del lunes, rechazar la designación de Miguel Ángel Portugal como técnico de la selección absoluta de Bolivia.
“Nosotros (Liga) solicitamos al Comité Ejecutivo de la FBF, que como se manejó el tema la designación del técnico no es la ideal, y por eso no va más el señor Portugal en la selección”, afirmó el vicepresidente de la Liga Carlos Ribera.
La determinación de la Liga será presentada el martes en el Congreso de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol que se realizará en la ciudad de Cochabamba, informó el vicepresidente liguero.
Agregó que de continuarse, por parte de algunos dirigentes, con la intención de contratarse a Portugal este deberá tener el mismo trato económico que tuvo el ex estratega nacional Mauricio Soria.
Ribera también indicó que como Liga presentarán una terna de candidatos a dirigir la “verde”, “los técnicos propuestos son nacionales y sobre todo conocen el proceso del fútbol boliviano”.
El Congreso de la FBF se realizará el martes, y tiene como el punto central la elección de un nuevo presidente, que sustituya a Carlos Chávez, detenido en el penal cruceño de Palmasola acusado de estafa múltiple.
“Nosotros (Liga) analizamos con mucho cuidado el estatuto de la FBF y observamos que en caso como el que atraviesa la institución se aplica el artículo 80”, sostuvo Ribera.
El artículo 80 de la Federación indica: “El presente Estatuto Orgánico es la regla fundamental del fútbol boliviano y se aplicará con preferencia al Reglamento y/o cualquier otra resolución o norma existentes”.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
