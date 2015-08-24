Otro “lunes negro” en las bolsas chinas

Las bolsas de valores del planeta observan preocupados a China, de donde llegaban este lunes muy malos datos. Así, el Shanghai Composite ha cerrado este lunes con unas pérdidas del 8,49%, calificado ya por la prensa local como “lunes negro”. El índice shanghainés cerró en 3.209,91 puntos después de haber llegado a perder hasta el 9% durante la sesión. Por su parte la de Shenzhen se dejó 7,70% a 1.882,46 puntos.
La bolsa de Tokio se hundió este lunes al cerrar la jornada con una pérdida de 4,61%, cayendo a su nivel más bajo en seis meses tras cinco sesiones consecutivas en rojo.
Australia también ha vivido una jornada negra, con su peor jornada en 6 años y una caída del 4%.
El gobierno chino intenta cerrar la hemorragia
En caos desde junio, las bolsas chinas han arrastrado durante los últimos meses unas duras caídas, que vivieron su peor momento en julio, cuando tras varias semanas de caídas hicieron perder al índice un tercio de su valor.
Ahora mismo la pérdida desde ese máximo marcado en junio es del 38%. Cabe destacar, no obstante, que el crecimiento de los mercados chinos habían sido este año espectaculares: más de un 150% de crecimiento desde 2014. Pese a los intentos del gobierno chino para intentar cerrar esta hemorragia, las bolsas asiáticas han continuado cayendo.
Así, el gobierno chino ha anunciado desde mediados de julio una serie de medidas destinadas a evitar la gran hemorragia, pero no han acabado por calmar del todo el pánico de los inversores. La ralentización de la economía explicaría en parte los temores de la bolsa, que no se ha visto calmada por las medidas gubernamentales que quieren inyectar millones de yuan en el mercado. Este año se espera que el país asiático crezca alrededor de un 7%. Sería un buenísimo dato para cualquier otro país, pero supone una estabilización para China, que en el año 2014 creció un 14%. La desaceleración en China ha propagado los rumores a una ralentización global.
La última medida anunciada ha sido que los fondos de pensiones de gobiernos locales podrán invertir en el mercado por primera vez. Un paso más, con intención de estabilizar a los mercados a largo plazo, que se suma a la larga lista de medidas que ha ido implementando el ejecutivo. Desde la creación de un fondo para la estabilización de los mercados hasta prohibir la venta de activos a empresas.
Aunque en julio los mercados internacionales habían estado algo más protegidos de los malos datos en China, el hecho de que no se ha parado la caída y la decisión del gobierno chino de devaluar el Renminbi (o Yuan) a comienzos de agosto han visto su efecto en los inversores de todo el planeta, que no ven signos de estabilización en el país asiático.
El petróleo cae a precios de 2009
El barril de crudo Brent, de referencia en Europa, ha registrado su precio más bajo de los últimos seis años y medio, en un contexto marcado por la incertidumbre acerca del crecimiento de China, que viene lastrando las bolsas asiáticas en los últimos días, y por el exceso de oferta.
En concreto, el precio del barril de Brent cae un 3,63% a las 07.50 horas y marca un precio de 43,81 dólares. Durante la sesión, ha llegado a situarse en 43,67 dólares, el mínimo desde marzo de 2009.
