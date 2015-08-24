Se inaugura planta fundamental para petroquímica

La planta separadora de Líquidos “Carlos Villegas Quiroga”, la tercera más grande de Latinoamérica y la mayor obra de ingeniería de la historia de Bolivia, será puesta en operación comercial este lunes, en un paso fundamental del proceso de industrialización de recursos naturales.
La inauguración del gigantesco complejo construido en las afueras de la ciudad chaqueña de Yacuiba, en el departamento de Tarija, está programada para media tarde y estará a cargo del presidente Evo Morales, quien tendrá como invitado especial a su par de Paraguay, Horacio Cartes.
La presencia de Cartes y de ejecutivos de la petrolera Petroperú remarcará la importancia del complejo industrial como productor de gas licuado de petróleo que será exportado a Paraguay y Perú.
“Este lunes 24 se hará la inauguración oficial de la operación comercial. La planta ya está operando satisfactoriamente; ya se está produciendo gasolina, la que se está almacenando en las esferas”, explicó Luis María Villar, gerente de la empresa española Técnicas Reunidas, citado por hidrocarburosbolivia.com.
Esa empresa estuvo a cargo, bajo contrato con YPFB, de la procura, construcción y puesta en marcha de la planta.
Paraguay será uno de los primeros países en recibir el GLP que se producirá en la planta “Carlos Villegas Quiroga”, llamada en honor del Presidente de YPFB que transformó a la estatal petrolera.
“En la fase de la construcción de la planta, han intervenido caso 9.000 trabajadores que han participado de manera directa en el proceso; en el momento pico hemos tenido la participación de 5.500 trabajadores. Este es el proyecto que más horas hombres ha consumido. Es el más importante en la historia del país”, dijo el gerente de Técnicas Reunidas.
La Planta Separadora de Líquidos se abastece del gas rico que produce actualmente el campo de Margarita-Huacaya, para proceder a extraer, mediante un proceso de criogenización, los hidrocarburos ricos, y luego envía el gas pobre con destino al mercado argentino.
Según YPFB, Gran Chaco, ubicada en el municipio de Yacuiba, es la tercera planta más grande de América Latina y permitirá producir 2.247 toneladas métricas por día de Gas Licuado de Petróleo (GLP) y procesará 32 millones de metros cúbicos diarios de gas natural (MMmcd).
La planta de Gran Chaco ha sido desarrollada por un concepto de ingeniería ampliamente aplicado por la multinacional Técnicas Reunidas, llamada tecnología de turbo expansión criogénica, que congela el gas natural que recibe a -120 grados para producir la separación del etano, metano, propano y butano, hidrocarburos que se convierten en líquidos para ser apartados del gas.
“Este es el proceso de separación de líquidos más sencillo que existe, pero es resultado de una tecnología compleja”, dijo el ejecutivo.
En los días precedentes se han realizado diferentes pruebas. Todas han sido calificadas de exitosas por las entidades reguladoras y operadoras del sector estatal.
La obra de ingeniería es la más grande que se ha ejecutado en Bolivia, aunque según el Gobierno es sólo la primera de otras grandes que el Estado pretende poner en marcha en la industrialización de recursos.
La planta operará en una primera etapa en un 50 por ciento de su capacidad, hasta el próximo año.
Requirió de una inversión próxima a los $us 700 millones, producirá 3.144 toneladas métricas diarias (TMD) de etano, insumo principal para el proceso de industrialización de los hidrocarburos; 2.247 TMD de gas licuado de petróleo (GLP), 1.658 barriles por día (Bbld) de gasolina natural y 1.044 Bbld de isopentano.
YACUIBA/Fides
