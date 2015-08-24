Fecha de publicación: Lunes 24 de agosto de 2015 -- 09:59

Sport Boys, la revelación del Apertura

Festejo de los jugadores de Sport Boys, que por tercera semana siguen en la punta. (APG)

Sport Boys es líder absoluto del campeonato Apertura de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano con tres victorias consecutivas y una puntuación perfecta en las tres primeras fechas del torneo apertura tras ganar el domingo de visitante a San José de Oruro 1 a 0.

El equipo “warneño” su tercera victoria, logrando un marca perfecta en lo que va del campeonato.

En la tercera fecha de la Liga también fue buena para Wilstermann y The Srongest que con sus victorias sumaron siete puntos y acechan al conjunto de Warnes, que cuenta con nueve puntos.

La victoria también fue para Bolívar y Oriente Petrolero, que después de su participación en la Copa Sudamericana.

El plantel de San José continúa sin conocer la victoria y los rumores de un cambio de director técnico, Víctor Barrientos.

Fue una mala fecha para los equipos potosinos que perdieron; Real Potosí  cedió los tres puntos como local ante el recién ascendido Ciclón y Nacional cayó en su visita a Santa Cruz al enfrentar a Oriente.

Blooming también dejo la punta por su derrota ante el equipo “Aviador”.

RESULTADO

TERCERA FECHA

Viernes 21 de agosto de 2015

La Paz: The Strongest 3 Petrolero 1

Domingo 23 de agosto de 2015

Potosí: Real Potosí 0  Ciclón 1

Sucre: Universitario 2  Bolívar 3

Oruro: San José 0  Sport Boys 1

Cochabamba: Wilstermann 3 Blooming 2

Santa Cruz: Oriente Petrolero3 Nacional Potosí 0

La próxima fecha del torneo de la liga comienza a jugarse el miércoles 26 de agosto  con el clásico paceño, Bolívar y The Strongest.

La fecha se completa con los partidos miércoles 26 de agosto de 2015

Yacuiba: Petrolero vs.Real Potosí 15:00

Potosí: Nacional Potosí vs.   Sport Boys 20:00

Jueves 27 de agosto de 2015

Cochabamba: Wilstermann vs.Oriente Petrolero 20:00

Oruro: San José vs.  Universitario 20:00

Tarija: Ciclón vs. Blooming 15:00

LA PAZ/ Fides

