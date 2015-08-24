Sport Boys, la revelación del Apertura

Sport Boys es líder absoluto del campeonato Apertura de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano con tres victorias consecutivas y una puntuación perfecta en las tres primeras fechas del torneo apertura tras ganar el domingo de visitante a San José de Oruro 1 a 0.
El equipo “warneño” su tercera victoria, logrando un marca perfecta en lo que va del campeonato.
En la tercera fecha de la Liga también fue buena para Wilstermann y The Srongest que con sus victorias sumaron siete puntos y acechan al conjunto de Warnes, que cuenta con nueve puntos.
La victoria también fue para Bolívar y Oriente Petrolero, que después de su participación en la Copa Sudamericana.
El plantel de San José continúa sin conocer la victoria y los rumores de un cambio de director técnico, Víctor Barrientos.
Fue una mala fecha para los equipos potosinos que perdieron; Real Potosí cedió los tres puntos como local ante el recién ascendido Ciclón y Nacional cayó en su visita a Santa Cruz al enfrentar a Oriente.
Blooming también dejo la punta por su derrota ante el equipo “Aviador”.
RESULTADO
TERCERA FECHA
Viernes 21 de agosto de 2015
La Paz: The Strongest 3 Petrolero 1
Domingo 23 de agosto de 2015
Potosí: Real Potosí 0 Ciclón 1
Sucre: Universitario 2 Bolívar 3
Oruro: San José 0 Sport Boys 1
Cochabamba: Wilstermann 3 Blooming 2
Santa Cruz: Oriente Petrolero3 Nacional Potosí 0
La próxima fecha del torneo de la liga comienza a jugarse el miércoles 26 de agosto con el clásico paceño, Bolívar y The Strongest.
La fecha se completa con los partidos miércoles 26 de agosto de 2015
Yacuiba: Petrolero vs.Real Potosí 15:00
Potosí: Nacional Potosí vs. Sport Boys 20:00
Jueves 27 de agosto de 2015
Cochabamba: Wilstermann vs.Oriente Petrolero 20:00
Oruro: San José vs. Universitario 20:00
Tarija: Ciclón vs. Blooming 15:00
LA PAZ/ Fides
