Wall Street se desploma al iniciar sesión

Los principales índices de referencia de EEUU han iniciado la sesión con fuertes caídas, que en el caso del Dow Jones superaban el 3,2% y en el del tecnológico Nasdaq alcanzaban el 7,5%, confirmando así los temores de los inversores, después del hundimiento de la Bolsa de China y su contagio a los parqués del Viejo Continente.
En concreto, el Dow Jones ha iniciado la sesión con un retroceso del 3,25%, hasta los 15.924,66 puntos, aunque a los pocos minutos aceleraba los descensos hasta el 4,79%, cotizando en 15.671,72 enteros.
En el caso del Nasdaq, la caída en la apertura fue del 7,53%, situándose en los 4.351,61 puntos. Minutos después de la apertura, el índice lograba contener su desplome y cedía un 5,13%, hasta los 4.464,50 puntos.
En el mercado de divisas, el euro ganaba terreno frente al dólar y se cambiaba por 1,1677 dólares.
NEW YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS/ Fides
