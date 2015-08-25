Fecha de publicación: Martes 25 de agosto de 2015 -- 17:05

Bolivia puede enfrentar la crisis, insiste ministro Arce

 

Ministro de Economía y Finanzas Públicas, Luis Arce Catacora. (APG)

El ministro de Economía y Finanzas Públicas, Luis Arce, ratificó el martes que Bolivia está preparada para aguantar la crisis económica mundial provocada por la baja cotización internacional de las materias primas, en referencia a la última caída del precio del barril de petróleo a 38 dólares.

“Bolivia, los organismos internacionales así lo han ratificado en reiteradas oportunidades, es uno de los pocos países que está preparado para aguantar la crisis”, dijo.

Según Arce, el país tiene una economía “robusta” basada en una producción diversificada y que comenzó a fortalecerse con la industrialización de recursos naturales como el gas.

“Ayer (lunes) no más el presidente Evo Morales inauguró nuestra planta separadora de líquidos de Gran Chaco, que es un gran paso para la industrialización, y el próximo año entrará en funcionamiento en (el trópico de) Cochabamba una planta de urea y amoniaco”, señaló.

El ministro agregó que la estabilidad de la economía boliviana también se sustenta en los más de 14.000 millones de dólares de Reservas Internacionales Netas y “una posición fiscal saludable”.

“Esos son elementos que cualquier organismo internacional mira para ver que un país va a poder resistir una crisis como ésta”, subrayó.

Arce también confirmó la proyección oficial de crecimiento de la economía boliviana de 5 por ciento para 2015.

COCHABAMBA/ABI

 

