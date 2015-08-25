Bolivia puede enfrentar la crisis, insiste ministro Arce

El ministro de Economía y Finanzas Públicas, Luis Arce, ratificó el martes que Bolivia está preparada para aguantar la crisis económica mundial provocada por la baja cotización internacional de las materias primas, en referencia a la última caída del precio del barril de petróleo a 38 dólares.
“Bolivia, los organismos internacionales así lo han ratificado en reiteradas oportunidades, es uno de los pocos países que está preparado para aguantar la crisis”, dijo.
Según Arce, el país tiene una economía “robusta” basada en una producción diversificada y que comenzó a fortalecerse con la industrialización de recursos naturales como el gas.
“Ayer (lunes) no más el presidente Evo Morales inauguró nuestra planta separadora de líquidos de Gran Chaco, que es un gran paso para la industrialización, y el próximo año entrará en funcionamiento en (el trópico de) Cochabamba una planta de urea y amoniaco”, señaló.
El ministro agregó que la estabilidad de la economía boliviana también se sustenta en los más de 14.000 millones de dólares de Reservas Internacionales Netas y “una posición fiscal saludable”.
“Esos son elementos que cualquier organismo internacional mira para ver que un país va a poder resistir una crisis como ésta”, subrayó.
Arce también confirmó la proyección oficial de crecimiento de la economía boliviana de 5 por ciento para 2015.
COCHABAMBA/ABI
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this
I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has helped
me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution &
assist other customers like its aided me. Good
job.
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks,
However I am experiencing issues with your RSS.
I don’t understand why I can’t join it. Is there anybody
else having the same RSS issues? Anybody who knows the answer will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Howdy outstanding website! Does running a blog similar to this take a
lot of work? I have absolutely no understanding of programming but I was
hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have
any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off topic but I simply had to ask. Cheers!
Post writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with then you can write
otherwise it is difficult to write.
Great blog you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find high quality writing
like yours nowadays. I seriously appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
It’s an amazing post designed for all the web users; they will get advantage from it I am sure.
I read this article fully about the comparison of hottest and previous technologies, it’s awesome article.
Informative article, totally what I wanted to find.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really understand what you are talking about!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally seek advice from my website =).
We may have a link trade contract between us
Great article.
I think the admin of this website is actually working hard in favor
of his web page, since here every information is quality based information.
Have you ever thought about publishing an ebook
or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based on the same topics you
discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book
in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but
other than that, this is wonderful blog. An excellent read.
I’ll definitely be back.
You should be a part of a contest for one of the most useful websites on the internet.
I will recommend this blog!
It’s an awesome piece of writing for all the online people;
they will get advantage from it I am sure.
Hi there, this weekend is good designed for me, since this moment i am
reading this enormous educational article here at my home.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this website
daily, this site is really fastidious and the viewers are in fact sharing nice thoughts.
Hi everyone, it’s my first visit at this web page, and
paragraph is really fruitful designed for me, keep up posting these types of articles or reviews.
I constantly emailed this weblog post page to all my friends, as if like to read it next my links will too.
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous
websites for about a year and am worried about switching to
another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content
into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
What’s up, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
Thankfulness to my father who informed me on the topic of this website, this webpage is
actually amazing.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and
visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads super quick for me on Opera.
Excellent Blog!
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog audience have complained about my
website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate
you writing this post plus the rest of the site is also really good.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article. Thank you for
providing this info.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker who had been conducting a little research on this.
And he actually bought me lunch due to the fact that I found it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time
to discuss this issue here on your web page.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to give a contribution & aid different users like its helped me.
Great job.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to
be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know
about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect
, people could take a signal. Will likely be back
to get more. Thanks
Its like you learn my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it
or something. I feel that you can do with some % to force the message house a little
bit, but other than that, this is great blog. A fantastic
read. I’ll definitely be back.
Asking questions are in fact pleasant thing if you are not understanding anything fully,
however this article gives nice understanding yet.
Greate pieces. Keep posting such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You have performed a great job. I’ll definitely
digg it and for my part recommend to my friends.
I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and help others like
you aided me.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog post or
vice-versa? My website covers a lot of the same topics as yours
and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to
shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
Excellent blog by the way!
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the
pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I
think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the
same results.
I know this web page provides quality depending posts and additional data, is there any
other web site which gives these things in quality?
I relish, cause I found just what I was taking a look for.
You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day.
Bye
I was able to find good info from your blog articles.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could
add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest
twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I
truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I know this web site provides quality depending posts
and extra stuff, is there any other site which offers such stuff in quality?
Hi there very cool site!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
Superb .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?
I am glad to find a lot of useful info here in the publish, we’d like work
out extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .