La rabia se incrementó en un 100 % en Cochabamba

El Servicio Departamental de Salud (SEDES) de Cochabamba reportó 42 casos de rabia canina desde enero hasta el 20 de agosto, lo que representa un incremento del 100 % en comparación con los primeros ocho meses de 2014.
“Desde enero hasta esta fecha el año pasado teníamos 21 casos positivos de rabia canina, ahora tenemos 42. Estamos con un 100 por ciento más de casos con respecto a lo que teníamos el año pasado”, dijo la responsable del Programa Rabia del SEDES, Libertad Luján.
Los casos de rabia, 41 en perros y uno en gato, fueron identificados en el eje metropolitano y algunos municipios rurales.
Luján explicó que el último caso se registró en la zona de Pucara de la ciudad de Cochabamba.
“Una persona fue mordida por este animalito, es el propietario, pero ya ha iniciado un tratamiento con suero antirrábico”, aseveró.
La rabia o hidrofobia es una enfermedad aguda infecciosa viral del sistema nervioso central ocasionada por un “Rhabdoviridae” que causa encefalitis aguda con una letalidad cercana al 100 %.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Normally I do not read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me
to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me.
Thank you, quite nice post.
Awesome article.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and
I’m impressed! Extremely useful info specially the last part
I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site?
My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would really
benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this alright with you. Cheers!
I used to be able to find good info from your content.
What’s up to all, the contents existing at this site are really amazing for people
experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me.
Many thanks!
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability
and appearance. I must say you have done a fantastic job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads very quick for me on Safari.
Outstanding Blog!
If you are going for most excellent contents like me, only visit this site everyday since it offers quality
contents, thanks
Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe that this amazing site needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be
returning to read through more, thanks for the info!
I am sure this article has touched all the internet users, its really really nice
post on building up new webpage.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed
reading it, you might be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back sometime soon. I want to encourage
you continue your great job, have a nice weekend!
I think what you said was very reasonable. However, consider
this, suppose you wrote a catchier title? I am not suggesting your information is not solid, however what if you added something that
makes people want more? I mean RadioFides.com | La rabia se incrementó en un 100 % en Cochabamba is kinda boring.
You ought to glance at Yahoo’s home page and note how they
create news titles to get people interested. You might add a related video or a related pic
or two to get readers excited about what you’ve got to say.
In my opinion, it might make your blog a little
livelier.
Yes! Finally something about if.
I have learn a few excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how a lot effort you put to make
one of these great informative website.