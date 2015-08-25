Fecha de publicación: Martes 25 de agosto de 2015 -- 09:55

La rabia se incrementó en un 100 % en Cochabamba

Un perro es vacunado contra la rabia.(APG)

El Servicio Departamental de Salud (SEDES)  de Cochabamba reportó 42 casos de rabia canina desde enero hasta el 20 de agosto, lo que representa un incremento del 100 % en comparación con los primeros ocho meses de 2014.

“Desde enero hasta esta fecha el año pasado teníamos 21 casos positivos de rabia canina, ahora tenemos 42. Estamos con un 100 por ciento más de casos con respecto a lo que teníamos el año pasado”, dijo la responsable del Programa Rabia del SEDES, Libertad Luján.

Los casos de rabia, 41 en perros y uno en gato, fueron identificados en el eje metropolitano y algunos municipios rurales.

Luján explicó que el último caso se registró en la zona de Pucara de la ciudad de Cochabamba.

“Una persona fue mordida por este animalito, es el propietario, pero ya ha iniciado un tratamiento con suero antirrábico”, aseveró.

La rabia o hidrofobia es una enfermedad aguda infecciosa viral del sistema nervioso central ocasionada por un “Rhabdoviridae” que causa encefalitis aguda con una letalidad cercana al 100 %.

