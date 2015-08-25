Otra jornada difícil para las bolsas

Wall Street se desinfló en la recta final y borró las ganancias acumuladas durante el día tras las medidas anunciadas por China. Al final del día, el Dow Jones cerró con un descenso del 1.29 % un día después del desplome de los mercados mundiales.
Según datos provisiones al cierre de la sesión, ese índice perdió casi 205 puntos y terminó en 15,666.64 unidades, mientras que el selectivo S&P 500 retrocedió un 1.35 % y el índice compuesto del mercado Nasdaq bajó un 0.44 %
Acababa así una jornada que estuvo marcada por los números verdes desde la apertura. Al mediodía, el promedio industrial Dow Jones subía 410 puntos (2,6% ) para situarse en 16.181 unidades alrededor de las 12 de Nueva York. El índice Standard & Poor’s 500 subía 51 puntos (2,7% ) a los 1.944. El compuesto Nasdaq subía 136 puntos (3% ) a 4.663.
CAÍDAS: Persisten en Asia
El temor, sin embargo, no se disipó en Asia. Las bolsas de Tokio y de China se mantuvieron de nuevo a la baja. Ambos registraron caídas de 3.96% y 7.63%.
Es probable que más retrocesos bursátiles ocurran, pues la economía de China sigue en desarrollo lento, señaló Frederic Neuman, ejecutivo del área de investigación de HSBC, citado por la Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
Recordó que persiste la posibilidad de que el Banco de la Reserva estadounidense (Fed) suba sus tasas de interés antes de fin año.
Se verían afectados los dos pilares del crecimiento mundial en los años recientes: la demanda de China y las tasas bajas, precisó.
Lea también: Los planes de retiro, salpicados por la bolsa
SOLUCIONES: China intenta reaccionar
Tras una frenética jornada del lunes, el banco central chino redujo en medio punto porcentual el coeficiente de caja de los bancos, en el segundo doble recorte (de tipos y coeficiente) que adopta en los últimos dos meses, después del anunciado el pasado 28 de junio. En otras palabras: el crédito será más barato en China.
SUBIDAS: Rebote en Europa
Las grandes plazas europeas subieron este martes una media del 4% y algunas registraron su mejor resultado diario en cuatro años.
Sin embargo, hubo bolsas que superaron esa revalorización media, como Milán, que subió el 5.86 %, en tanto que Fráncfort avanzó el 4.97 %; el índice Euro Stoxx 50, el 4,69 %, y París, el 4.14 %.
Por debajo quedaron Madrid, con un repunte del 3.68 %, mientras que Zúrich se revalorizó el 3.42 % y Londres el 3.09 %.
NUEVA YORK/ Agencias
each time i used to read smaller posts which
as well clear their motive, and that is also happening
with this post which I am reading now.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet viewers,
its really really pleasant piece of writing on building up new
website.
I do trust all of the ideas you have introduced on your post.
They are really convincing and will definitely work.
Still, the posts are very brief for starters. May you please extend them a little from next time?
Thanks for the post.
It’s hard to come by educated people for this topic, but you sound like you know what
you’re talking about! Thanks
Wow, this post is pleasant, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, therefore
I am going to convey her.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this
website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult
to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal.
I must say you have done a amazing job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads super quick for me on Opera. Exceptional Blog!
Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness on your put up is simply excellent and i could think you are an expert on this subject.
Fine along with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to stay up to date
with imminent post. Thank you a million and please keep up the
enjoyable work.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.
I feel this is one of the so much vital info for
me. And i am glad studying your article. However wanna observation on some common issues, The web site style is perfect, the articles
is in reality great : D. Just right process, cheers
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful info specifically the last part :
) I care for such information much. I was seeking this particular information for
a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Hey there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to
all your posts! Carry on the great work!
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.
Can I just say what a comfort to uncover a person that
actually knows what they’re discussing on the net. You certainly understand how to bring
a problem to light and make it important. More people
have to look at this and understand this side of your story.
I can’t believe you are not more popular given that you surely
have the gift.
Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is simply cool and i could
assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your
RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
This piece of writing will help the internet users for
setting up new website or even a weblog from start to end.
Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.