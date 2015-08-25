YPFB: caída del petróleo es una oportunidad para Bolivia 

El presidente de Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Guillermo Achá, consideró el martes que la caída del precio del petróleo Texas (WTI), de referencia en Estados Unidos, tiene que ser una oportunidad para que Bolivia apure las inversiones en exploración y producción de hidrocarburos, con el objetivo de generar más recursos económicos que contrarresten el contexto internacional.
“Es una oportunidad como Bolivia de poder seguir invirtiendo en todo lo que son nuestros recursos naturales. La conceptualización de todo el escenario de precios a nivel internacional, tenemos que ponerla como una oportunidad para Bolivia, para seguir generando mayores recursos”, dijo en contacto con la Red Patria Nueva.
El lunes, el precio del WTI –que es también referente para el gas natural boliviano- cayó 5,46 % y cerró en 38,24 dólares el barril, su nivel más bajo en seis años.
Según el Presidente de YPFB, la estatal petrolera maneja una política “agresiva” de inversión en toda la cadena de hidrocarburos, principalmente en trabajos de prospección y exploración, cuyo objetivo es subir los niveles de producción para generar más recursos en beneficio del Estado boliviano.
Achá insistió en que la baja cotización del petróleo “es una oportunidad” para seguir invirtiendo en la búsqueda de más recursos naturales.
“Es así como lo estamos manejando para poder seguir garantizando mayores reservas para Bolivia”, agregó.
LA PAZ/ABI
Hello Dear, are you genuinely visiting this site daily, if so after that you will without doubt take pleasant knowledge.
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
It’s remarkable to go to see this website and
reading the views of all mates on the topic of this
post, while I am also keen of getting knowledge.
I was extremely pleased to find this site. I want
to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!!
I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you book-marked to see new information on your blog.
I do not even know how I stopped up here, but I thought this post used to be good.
I do not understand who you might be however definitely
you are going to a well-known blogger when you aren’t
already. Cheers!
It’s not my first time to go to see this web site, i am visiting this website dailly and take fastidious
information from here everyday.
Appreciation to my father who shared with me concerning this website,
this web site is in fact amazing.
Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I
came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information.
I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this
to my followers! Terrific blog and outstanding style and design.
This information is worth everyone’s attention. How can I find out more?
Thanks for some other informative web site. Where else may
I get that kind of information written in such a perfect means?
I’ve a challenge that I am just now working on, and I have
been on the look out for such info.
I was able to find good info from your blog posts.
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from
PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites
for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into
it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Hello, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this post. It was helpful.
Keep on posting!
I constantly emailed this web site post page
to all my contacts, since if like to read it then my friends
will too.
What’s up colleagues, good post and good urging commented at this place,
I am genuinely enjoying by these.
Hi there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to check it
out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be
tweeting this to my followers! Wonderful blog and
excellent design and style.
I read this paragraph completely on the topic of the comparison of hottest and preceding technologies, it’s remarkable article.
hi!,I like your writing very so much! share we keep in touch extra about your article on AOL?
I require an expert in this area to solve my problem. May be that is you!
Taking a look forward to see you.
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or
guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog centered on the same
ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors
would appreciate your work. If you are even remotely interested,
feel free to send me an e mail.
This post is priceless. When can I find out more?
Keep this going please, great job!
Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was super
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any points for first-time blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site
and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
You ought to take part in a contest for one of
the finest websites on the internet. I am going to highly recommend this blog!
I know this web site gives quality based articles and additional data,
is there any other web site which provides these kinds of information in quality?
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it
has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & help different users like its
helped me. Good job.
Hi, after reading this amazing post i am as well happy to share my familiarity here
with colleagues.
I just could not go away your site before suggesting that I extremely loved
the usual information a person supply to your visitors? Is gonna be
again steadily in order to check out new posts
Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my web site so
i got here to go back the want?.I’m attempting
to to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its good enough to
use some of your ideas!!
You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation however
I to find this matter to be actually one thing that I feel I would by no means understand.
It kind of feels too complex and very huge
for me. I’m looking ahead for your next submit, I will attempt to get the hang of
it!
That is very attention-grabbing, You’re an overly professional blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and sit up for in the hunt
for extra of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my
social networks
If some one desires expert view regarding blogging then i recommend him/her to pay a visit this weblog, Keep up the pleasant job.
It’s impressive that you are getting thoughts from this piece
of writing as well as from our argument made at this
place.
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host
are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up
as fast as yours lol
It’s amazing designed for me to have a web page, which is useful designed for my
experience. thanks admin
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks
Hi I am so happy I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I
was researching on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to
say thank you for a fantastic post and a all round entertaining blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great jo.