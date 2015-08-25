Fecha de publicación: Martes 25 de agosto de 2015 -- 16:22

YPFB: caída del petróleo es una oportunidad para Bolivia 

Guillermo Achá, presidente de YPFB, considera que la caída del precio del petróleo es una buena oportunidad para Bolivia. (Foto YPFB/Archivo)

El presidente de Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Guillermo Achá, consideró el martes que la caída del precio del petróleo Texas (WTI), de referencia en Estados Unidos, tiene que ser una oportunidad para que Bolivia apure las inversiones en exploración y producción de hidrocarburos, con el objetivo de generar más recursos económicos que contrarresten el contexto internacional.

“Es una oportunidad como Bolivia de poder seguir invirtiendo en todo lo que son nuestros recursos naturales. La conceptualización de todo el escenario de precios a nivel internacional, tenemos que ponerla como una oportunidad para Bolivia, para seguir generando mayores recursos”, dijo en contacto con la Red Patria Nueva.

El lunes, el precio del WTI –que es también referente para el gas natural boliviano- cayó 5,46 % y cerró en 38,24 dólares el barril, su nivel más bajo en seis años.

Según el Presidente de YPFB, la estatal petrolera maneja una política “agresiva” de inversión en toda la cadena de hidrocarburos, principalmente en trabajos de prospección y exploración, cuyo objetivo es subir los niveles de producción para generar más recursos en beneficio del Estado boliviano.

Achá insistió en que la baja cotización del petróleo “es una oportunidad” para seguir invirtiendo en la búsqueda de más recursos naturales.

“Es así como lo estamos manejando para poder seguir garantizando mayores reservas para Bolivia”, agregó.

LA PAZ/ABI

