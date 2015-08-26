Change of names

By Carlos A. Quiroga
Just over a month ago, an apparent majority of Bolivians welcomed the arrest of Carlos Chavez and other leaders of the Bolivian Football Federation, pointing them as responsible for almost all the ills of the sport.
Chavez stopped being president of the FBF on Tuesday, dismissed by an extraordinary congress that completed a change in the leadership.
The new leaders who came to the dome of football since July have achieved their goal of getting rid of the old boss but did not give clear signs of radical changes.
For example, they have appointed a new head coach of the national team, which has been rejected by professional clubs even before starting work.
They wanted to use personal bank accounts for a payment intended for FBF for a next international match against Argentina.
Even, the same congress on Tuesday was surrounded by street demonstrations and struggles between leaders.
Nothing is further from last month applause.
While awaiting trial for corruption, who knows if Chavez smiles in Palmasola prison betting that his successors may be able to change the structure of football, but not a lot of bad habits.
Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to know
a lot about this, like you wrote the ebook in it
or something. I feel that you just could do with a
few % to power the message house a little bit, but
instead of that, this is great blog. A great read. I’ll definitely be back.
No matter if some one searches for his vital thing, so he/she desires to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of
volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the
same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
Hi, after reading this remarkable piece of writing i am as well glad
to share my knowledge here with friends.
No matter if some one searches for his essential thing, so he/she needs to
be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
magnificent points altogether, you simply received a new reader.
What would you suggest in regards to your post that you
made some days in the past? Any positive?
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and
am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Fantastic site. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it
to a few buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally,
thank you on your effort!
I feel that is one of the so much important information for me.
And i’m happy reading your article. However wanna statement on few common things, The site taste is perfect,
the articles is really excellent : D. Just right
task, cheers
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
This text is worth everyone’s attention. How can I find out more?
What’s up, yes this paragraph is really good and I have learned lot of
things from it on the topic of blogging.
thanks.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted
to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this fantastic
blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS
feed to my Google account. I look forward
to new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article! It is the
little changes that make the most important changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure
things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any points or suggestions? Cheers
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles or reviews all the time along with a cup of
coffee.
Thanks to my father who informed me concerning
this blog, this blog is truly awesome.
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled
upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has helped
me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & aid different users
like its helped me. Great job.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience
on the topic of unpredicted emotions.
Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this web page, and
paragraph is really fruitful for me, keep up posting these types of articles or reviews.
Great info. Lucky me I recently found your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book-marked it for later!
Your style is very unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark
this site.
I want to to thank you for this good read!! I definitely loved every
little bit of it. I’ve got you book marked to check out
new stuff you post…
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?