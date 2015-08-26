Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 26 de agosto de 2015 -- 18:11

Defensoría: ocho ancianos por día denuncian maltrato

La Defensoría del Pueblo recibió durante el 2014 al menos ocho denuncias por día de vulneración de los derechos de los adultos mayores y los agresores son por lo general del entorno familiar. La principal forma de maltrato es el despojo, seguido de la discriminación y maltrato.

En el marco del Día de la Dignidad de las Personas Adultas Mayores, que se recuerda este miércoles, la Defensoría informó que el año pasado recibió 3.133 denuncias de vulneración de derechos humanos, de estos, 514 fueron por despojos de sus propiedades y 435 por violación de sus derechos a una vejez digna y trato preferente, lo que implican casos de discriminación.

Además 399 denuncias se referían al derecho a la salud y seguridad social, 231 al derecho a la identidad, 161 sobre garantías del debido proceso y acceso a la justicia, 156 sobre petición, 114 integridad personal y 100 sobre derechos laborales.

En relación a los denunciados, la entidad recibió 539 denuncias contra personas particulares, que son principalmente sus familiares; 110 contra organizaciones indígenas originaria campesinas; 93 contra el Servicio Nacional del Sistema de Reparto; 58 contra el Servicio General de Identificación Personal; 47 contra el Órgano Judicial, 47 contra empresas; 43 contra el Ministerio Público, 40 contra la Policía Boliviana; 38 contra sindicatos, entre otras.

Según el Defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, las personas adultas mayores son el tercer grupo poblacional con más violaciones a sus derechos después de las mujeres y la niñez y adolescencia.

El Defensor lamentó que a pesar del avance en la aprobación de leyes para la protección de los adultos mayores aún existen vacíos y persiste la vulneración de sus derechos.

“No puede ser que como sociedad no reconozcamos el aporte que ellas y ellos han dado a la sociedad y que lo siguen haciendo, pues más de más de 23 mil adultas y adultos mayores trabajan en el sector público, otros tantos miles lo hacen en el sector privado y de manera independiente porque aún, a pesar de los años son jefes y jefas de hogar y deben llevar el sustento para sus familias”, manifestó.

LA PAZ/Fides

