“Es el cariño”, dice Evo sobre video de su zapato

“Es el cariño de los miembros del equipo de seguridad”, dijo el miércoles el presidente Evo Morales, al hacer una larga explicación sobre por qué un oficial de su seguridad le amarró el cordón de un zapato en público, hecho que fue registrado en video y alcanzó gran difusión en las redes sociales de internet.

“Sentí que estaba ocupado, primera vez (que) me ha pasado eso. (Un miembro de la seguridad) ha visto que mi calzado estaba desamarrado y apareció amarrándome”, dijo el Presidente, asegurando que quisiera conocer al oficial para “abrazarlo y felicitarlo”.

Agregó: “Sentí que estaba ocupado y de golpe me vi el calzado, hubo alguien que me estaba saludando, yo quise hacerlo pero me saludaron”.

Morales se refirió al asunto por más de 30 minutos, en los que también relató la relación con su equipo de seguridad y cómo perdió el temor a la Policía que lo resguardó por nueve años.

“El equipo de seguridad es como un familia”, “cuida mi imagen a veces, están atentos sin que yo lo pida”, agregó el Mandatario.

En varias oportunidades repitió que su equipo de seguridad -integrado desde enero por 50 oficiales del Ejército- se convirtió en su familia y rememoró que cuando los policías dejaron la función “algunos lloraron“.

En el video, difundido en las redes sociales, se observa que el Presidente señala a uno de sus custodios, para que le ate el cordón de su zapato, mientras él saluda a una persona.

Al concluir lamentó que la oposición, al no tener argumentos, deba recurrir a la “supuesta humillación a un militar”.

“El pueblo me juzgará”, agregó.

