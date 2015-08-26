Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 26 de agosto de 2015 -- 11:01

Evo asegura que Insulza abogó por causa marítima boliviana

El presidente Evo Morales entrega "El Libro del Mar" al chjileno José Miguel Insulza, cuando éste lo visitó en 2014 como Secretario General de la OEA. (ABI/Archivo)

El presidente Evo Morales entrega “El Libro del Mar” al chjileno José Miguel Insulza, cuando éste lo visitó en 2014 como
Secretario General de la OEA. (ABI/Archivo)

El presidente Evo Morales aseguró el miércoles que el ex secretario general de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), el chileno José Miguel Insulza, abogó por una solución a la centenaria demanda marítima boliviana, en “todas” las reuniones que sostuvieron.

“En todas las reuniones hablamos del tema del mar o tal vez estaba haciendo campaña, él (Insulza) quería ser Presidente y estaba pidiendo mi apoyo para que sea Presidente, no sé, pero varias veces hablamos del tema del mar y basta revisar sus declaraciones públicas cuando era Secretario General de la OEA”, manifestó en conferencia de prensa en el Palacio de Gobierno.

En recientes declaraciones, Insulza pidió al Presidente boliviano que le muestre los compromisos a los que se refirió el 6 de agosto, día de la independencia de Bolivia, cuando le instó a recordar sus compromisos personales para que Bolivia vuelva al mar con soberanía.

Al respecto, Morales instó a los medios de comunicación a revisar las declaraciones del ex secretario de la OEA sobre la causa marítima para evidenciar su respaldo a una solución pacífica.

“Evidentemente, tal vez no habló del tema soberanía, pero decía que tienen que haber soluciones, hay que resolver, en una oportunidad me dijo que si el presidente (Ricardo) Lagos, hubiera sido todavía presidente hubiera resuelto ese tema”, detalló.

EL mandatario lamentó que Insulza realice campaña contra Bolivia y su demanda marítima, tras dejar el cargo de la OEA.

“Tal vez me usó a mí para figurar en los medios de comunicación, hasta puedo entender eso, hasta me ha pedido que lo invite y lo invité”, sostuvo.

Recordó que el ex Secretario General de la OEA visitó “bastante” Bolivia, por lo que consolidaron una amistad a pesar de las diferencias ideológicas por las observaciones bolivianas a esa institución “creada para defender los intereses del imperio norteamericano”.

LA PAZ/ABI

,
54 comments on “Evo asegura que Insulza abogó por causa marítima boliviana

  1. You could definitely see your skills in the work you write.
    The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say
    how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

    Responder

  5. Undeniably imagine that which you stated. Your favourite justification appeared to be at the
    internet the simplest factor to bear in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed at
    the same time as people consider worries that they plainly
    don’t know about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top as neatly as defined out the entire thing without having side effect
    , folks could take a signal. Will probably be again to get more.
    Thanks

    Responder

  6. You really make it appear really easy together with
    your presentation but I to find this matter to be really
    one thing which I think I’d never understand.
    It seems too complex and very large for me. I’m having a
    look ahead to your subsequent put up, I will try to get the
    hang of it!

    Responder

  7. Hey are using WordPress for your site platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do
    you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?

    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  8. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s
    equally educative and amusing, and let me tell you, you’ve
    hit the nail on the head. The issue is an issue that not enough folks are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy I came across this during my hunt for something relating to this.

    Responder

  12. An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.

    I believe that you should write more on this subject, it may not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t talk about these topics.
    To the next! Kind regards!!

    Responder

  13. What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively useful and
    it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & assist other users like its
    aided me. Good job.

    Responder

  14. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
    you? Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like
    to know where u got this from. thank you

    Responder

  15. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
    Extremely helpful info specially the last part :) I care for such info
    much. I was looking for this certain info for a very long time.

    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  19. I do agree with all of the concepts you have offered
    in your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work.
    Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for novices.
    Could you please extend them a bit from subsequent time?
    Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  25. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
    Very useful information particularly the last part :) I care for such info a lot.
    I was looking for this certain information for a long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  26. Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I
    guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying
    your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new
    to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for
    beginner blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate
    it.

    Responder

  27. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This
    is an extremely well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back
    to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
    I’ll definitely return.

    Responder

  28. Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.

    Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!

    Many thanks

    Responder

  29. When someone writes an paragraph he/she retains
    the image of a user in his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it.
    So that’s why this article is outstdanding. Thanks!

    Responder

  31. Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?

    I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had
    issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for
    another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point
    me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  33. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my
    own weblog and was curious what all is required to
    get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a
    pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% sure.
    Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks

    Responder

  36. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining, and without a doubt,
    you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something that not
    enough folks are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I stumbled across this in my hunt for something
    relating to this.

    Responder

  38. I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was
    good. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  40. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.

    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more
    of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I
    will definitely comeback.

    Responder

  46. Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with
    Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted
    keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
    If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  47. My brother suggested I would possibly like this blog.
    He was entirely right. This publish truly made my day.
    You cann’t consider just how much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!

    Responder

  49. Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering
    which blog platform are you using for this site?
    I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with
    hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.

    I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  50. I blog frequently and I really appreciate your information. The
    article has really peaked my interest. I will take a note
    of your site and keep checking for new information about once a week.
    I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.

    Responder

  52. Unquestionably consider that which you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the
    web the simplest factor to take into account of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst folks consider concerns
    that they just do not recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined
    out the entire thing without having side-effects , folks can take a
    signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thanks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>