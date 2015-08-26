Evo asegura que Insulza abogó por causa marítima boliviana

El presidente Evo Morales aseguró el miércoles que el ex secretario general de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), el chileno José Miguel Insulza, abogó por una solución a la centenaria demanda marítima boliviana, en “todas” las reuniones que sostuvieron.
“En todas las reuniones hablamos del tema del mar o tal vez estaba haciendo campaña, él (Insulza) quería ser Presidente y estaba pidiendo mi apoyo para que sea Presidente, no sé, pero varias veces hablamos del tema del mar y basta revisar sus declaraciones públicas cuando era Secretario General de la OEA”, manifestó en conferencia de prensa en el Palacio de Gobierno.
En recientes declaraciones, Insulza pidió al Presidente boliviano que le muestre los compromisos a los que se refirió el 6 de agosto, día de la independencia de Bolivia, cuando le instó a recordar sus compromisos personales para que Bolivia vuelva al mar con soberanía.
Al respecto, Morales instó a los medios de comunicación a revisar las declaraciones del ex secretario de la OEA sobre la causa marítima para evidenciar su respaldo a una solución pacífica.
“Evidentemente, tal vez no habló del tema soberanía, pero decía que tienen que haber soluciones, hay que resolver, en una oportunidad me dijo que si el presidente (Ricardo) Lagos, hubiera sido todavía presidente hubiera resuelto ese tema”, detalló.
EL mandatario lamentó que Insulza realice campaña contra Bolivia y su demanda marítima, tras dejar el cargo de la OEA.
“Tal vez me usó a mí para figurar en los medios de comunicación, hasta puedo entender eso, hasta me ha pedido que lo invite y lo invité”, sostuvo.
Recordó que el ex Secretario General de la OEA visitó “bastante” Bolivia, por lo que consolidaron una amistad a pesar de las diferencias ideológicas por las observaciones bolivianas a esa institución “creada para defender los intereses del imperio norteamericano”.
LA PAZ/ABI
