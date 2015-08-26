Funcionaria a la cárcel por ayudar a Carlos Chávez

El Ministerio Público informó el miércoles que una funcionaria del Consejo de Magistratura con iniciales N.O. fue presentada a su audiencia de medidas cautelares por la presunta comisión del delito de Uso Indebido de Influencia y Obstrucción de la Justicia en el caso Federación Boliviana de Fútbol.
De acuerdo con la investigación, el juez Roberto Valdivieso fue objeto de presiones por parte de la servidora pública antes, durante y después de la audiencia que definió la situación jurídica de Carlos Chávez y Alberto Lozada en el Juzgado Quinto de Instrucción en lo Penal en Sucre.
Las presiones fueron desde amenazas con proceso disciplinario si no accedía a dejar en libertad a los dos imputados en el caso presunta corrupción en la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol.
“Una vez se tomó conocimiento del caso, el Ministerio Público inició las investigaciones correspondientes (…) Se allanó una oficina y se procedió con la aprehensión de esta funcionaria para luego presentar la imputación formal”, explicó el fiscal Departamental de Chuquisaca, Roberto Ramírez.
Colectados todos los elementos de convicción, la Fiscalía Corporativa Anticorrupción presentó la imputación formal y en audiencia realizó la fundamentación correspondiente demostrando que la funcionaria buscó influir negativamente en el juez.
“El Ministerio Público abrió investigación de oficio en este caso y una vez más cumplimos con nuestro mandato constitucional de defensa de la legalidad y los intereses de la sociedad”, finalizó Ramírez.
SUCRE/Fides
