MAS adelanta debate interno sobre reelección

El Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) adelantará el debate sobre una eventual reforma constitucional que habilite una nueva reelección del presidente Evo Morales, según anunció el miércoles el mismo Mandatario
El debate oficialista interno, que Morales dijo previamente que incluiría al gabinete ministerial en diciembre venidero, se iniciará a nivel de la bancada del MAS en la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional, el próximo martes 1 de septiembre a las 05:00 de la mañana.
Este tema, que fue puesto en debate público por los dirigentes de la Coordinadora Nacional para el Cambio (Conalcam), ahora pasará al ámbito del Legislativo.
Sobre la “repostulación”, como el oficialismo prefiere llamar a la propuesta, “yo decía que la Conalcam está más avanzado en ese tema que el Gabinete, que la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional que responde al MAS, entonces ahora he dicho que debatamos finalmente”.
“Está programado para el debate (con la Conalcam) pero no ha alcanzado el tiempo), también otro debate con la Asamblea para el próximo martes desde las 05.00 de la mañana, vamos a estar reunidos con la bancada del MAS de toda Bolivia para ver este tema y qué propuesta puede haber”, dijo Morales.
La vicepresidente del Senado, Nélida Sifuentes, confirmó el martes que el MAS tiene la decisión de reformar la Constitución Política del Estado, e incluir la reelección indefinida del presidente y vicepresidente. Con esta reforma se favorecería a una tercera reelección sucesiva de Morales y Álvaro García Linera.
Firmas para rechazar la reelección
Un grupo de ciudadanos identificado como “Concejo Nacional de Defensa de los Derechos Constitucionales de Bolivia” anunció que recolectarán firmas, en libros que habilitarán en diferentes partes del país, para que el ciudadano común pueda manifestar su rechazo a la reelección del presidente Evo Morales.
Uno de los representantes de este Concejo y exasambleísta del departamento de La Paz, Roberto de la Cruz, indicó que los libros estarán en las capitales de departamento y las provincias con el fin de que “la población exprese, mediante este mecanismo, su rechazo, su oposición a la reelección del Presidente.
LA PAZ/Fides
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter
a blog that’s equally educative and entertaining, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the
head. The problem is something that too few people
are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy I stumbled across
this during my hunt for something relating to this.
I love what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve added you guys to my personal blogroll.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to
do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thanks
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site?
The account aided me a applicable deal. I have
been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered brilliant transparent idea
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done
a outstanding job!
hey there and thank you for your information – I
have certainly picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise some technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the website many
times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining,
but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage
your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of
your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.
It’s going to be finish of mine day, but before finish I am reading this impressive
article to increase my experience.
Hello there, You have done a great job. I’ll certainly digg
it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case
you shield this hike.
Hello there, You have done an excellent job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in reality
was a enjoyment account it. Glance complicated to more brought agreeable from you!
However, how can we be in contact?
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours nowadays, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It is lovely worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good
content material as you did, the internet shall be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hello there, I found your blog by way of Google while searching for a comparable subject, your site
came up, it seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my
google bookmarks.
Hi there, just changed into alert to your blog thru Google, and located
that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many other people might be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
I am genuinely delighted to glance at this website posts which consists of plenty of helpful facts, thanks for
providing these kinds of statistics.
Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird
when browsing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to
correct this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Thanks!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly
useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
It’s fantastic that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well as
from our dialogue made at this time.
I visited multiple blogs however the audio feature for audio songs present at this site is truly wonderful.
Amazing! Its genuinely remarkable post, I have got much
clear idea on the topic of from this post.
magnificent points altogether, you just gained a new reader.
What might you suggest in regards to your post that you simply
made a few days in the past? Any certain?
What’s up, for all time i used to check website posts here
early in the break of day, since i love to find out more and more.
Attractive portion of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get actually loved account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing on your feeds or even I fulfillment you get admission to
consistently fast.
Hi there, its nice piece of writing on the topic of media
print, we all be familiar with media is a fantastic source of facts.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this superb blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this
website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going
to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
I visited various sites except the audio feature for audio songs current at this
web page is truly superb.
Hi, for all time i used to check website posts here early in the morning,
since i love to find out more and more.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your blog.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
A number of my blog audience have complained about my website not
working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have
any suggestions to help fix this problem?
We stumbled over here from a different page and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over
your web page again.
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the
blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you
require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!