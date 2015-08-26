Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 26 de agosto de 2015 -- 11:51

MAS adelanta debate interno sobre reelección

Cierre de campaña del MAS en Cochabamba, octubre de 2014. (ABI)

El Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) adelantará el debate sobre una eventual reforma constitucional  que habilite una nueva reelección del presidente Evo Morales, según anunció el miércoles el mismo Mandatario

El debate oficialista interno, que Morales dijo previamente que incluiría al gabinete ministerial en diciembre venidero, se iniciará a nivel de la bancada del MAS en la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional, el próximo martes 1 de septiembre a las 05:00 de la mañana.

Este tema, que fue puesto en debate público por los dirigentes de la Coordinadora Nacional para el Cambio (Conalcam), ahora pasará al ámbito del Legislativo.

Sobre la “repostulación”, como el oficialismo prefiere llamar a la propuesta, “yo decía que la Conalcam está más avanzado en ese tema que el Gabinete, que la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional que responde al MAS, entonces ahora he dicho que debatamos finalmente”.

“Está programado para el debate (con la Conalcam) pero no ha alcanzado el tiempo), también otro debate con la Asamblea para el próximo martes desde las 05.00 de la mañana, vamos a estar reunidos con la bancada del MAS de toda Bolivia para ver este tema y qué propuesta puede haber”, dijo Morales.

La vicepresidente del Senado, Nélida Sifuentes, confirmó el martes que el MAS tiene la decisión de reformar la Constitución Política del Estado, e incluir la reelección indefinida del presidente y vicepresidente. Con esta reforma se favorecería a una tercera reelección sucesiva de Morales y Álvaro García Linera.

Firmas para rechazar la reelección

Un grupo de ciudadanos identificado como “Concejo Nacional de Defensa de los Derechos Constitucionales de Bolivia” anunció que recolectarán firmas, en libros que habilitarán en diferentes partes del país, para que el ciudadano común pueda manifestar su rechazo a la reelección del presidente Evo Morales.

Uno de los representantes de este Concejo y exasambleísta del departamento de La Paz, Roberto de la Cruz, indicó que los libros estarán en las capitales de departamento y las provincias con el fin de que “la población exprese, mediante este mecanismo, su rechazo, su oposición a la reelección del Presidente.

LA PAZ/Fides

