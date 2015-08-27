Fecha de publicación: Jueves 27 de agosto de 2015 -- 23:13

Los aviadores no lograron ganar a Oriente

magen del partido Wilstermann-Oriente Petrolero que terminó empatado 0 a 0. (APG)

magen del partido Wilstermann-Oriente Petrolero que terminó empatado 0 a 0. (APG)

Wilstermann ha sufrido su primer traspié en el torneo Apertura jugando en condición de local con el empate sin goles que se produjo este jueves por la noche ante Oriente Petrolero en el estadio Félix Capriles y queda más distancia de los líderes del certamen cuando se cumplió la cuarta jornada del certamen.

El equipo rojo pudo acortar a dos la diferencia en puntos con el líder Sport Boys, este objetivo se diluyó en el desarrollo del cotejo porque apenas pudo sumar un punto y se abrió una brecha mayor en relación a los azules, ahora hay una diferencia de cuatro unidades que le separar de igualar en la tabla de posiciones.

Los aviadores vencieron a Real Potosí y Blooming en sus dos anteriores cotejos en el estadio Félix Capriles, pero en esta tercera presentación se quedó sólo con una paridad que fue tomado con muestras de insatisfacción de parte del local.

El plantel rojo dispuso de ocasiones de marcar, le faltó ejecutar esas jugadas con puntería y en cada llegada le jugó en contra la desesperación para definir y fue cayendo de a poco sus fuerzas cuando vio que ninguna de sus pretensiones fueron necesarias para derribar al equipo orientista.

Oriente Petrolero no llegó a Cochabamba con el propósito de sumar un empate, estaba convencido de que era posible ganar el compromiso, sin embargo, hizo una buena actuación en la defensa que le ayudó a proponer un juego ofensivo y como su oponente estuvo cerca de anotar un gol.

El elenco verdolaga recibió con agrado la igualdad, pero entre los jugadores mencionaron que era posible sumar un triunfo porque Wilstermann tuvo varios momentos de descuido en el compromiso y de esta forma pudo producir ocasiones de gol con Alcides Peña como el delantero que abrió la defensa dominando la pelota.

Para el complemento el entrenador Juan Manuel Llop recurrió de emergencia a Marcelo Bergese, Miguel Suárez y Edivaldo Rojas, estos dos últimos saliendo de sus lesiones, y no pudieron cambiar del todo la fisonomía y el cotejo quedó igualado.

Entretanto, el entrenador Roberto Pompei fue más discreto, debido a que sacó a Peña para que ingrese Rodrigo Vargas y renovó la mitad del campo de juego con Rubén de la Cuesta y Pedro Azogue, ese equilibrio le ayudó en su tarea de controlar el juego en el centro del terreno, pero no pudo darle mayor profundidad para arremeter contra el pórtico.

Con este punto Oriente Petrolero sigue por debajo de los aviadores, ahora con siete puntos, siendo el elenco que se ubica en la cuarta posición y con una campaña aceptable con dos triunfos en casa, una derrota en Oruro y este empate en la capital cochabambina.

COCHABAMBA/APG

43 comments on “Los aviadores no lograron ganar a Oriente

  3. My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.

    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about
    a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
    I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.

    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  5. Howdy I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Google for something else,
    Regardless I am here now and would just like
    to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round thrilling
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment
    but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
    I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb jo.

    Responder

  8. I believe this is one of the most significant info
    for me. And i am happy studying your article. However want to commentary on some normal issues, The site
    taste is ideal, the articles is in reality great : D. Good process,
    cheers

    Responder

  9. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.

    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
    I’ll certainly comeback.

    Responder

  16. Great goods from you, man. I’ve take into account your stuff
    previous to and you’re simply extremely excellent. I really like
    what you have got right here, really like what you’re
    stating and the way during which you are saying it. You
    make it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to stay it smart.
    I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is actually a terrific web
    site.

    Responder

  17. I loved as much as you will receive carried
    out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over
    that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.

    Responder

  18. The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested
    to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she
    has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  19. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well
    as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
    Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one
    nowadays.

    Responder

  20. This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.

    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
    own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that,
    how you presented it. Too cool!

    Responder

  24. It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
    I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you
    some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I desire to read even more things about it!

    Responder

  26. I absolutely love your website.. Great colors & theme. Did you create this site yourself?
    Please reply back as I’m wanting to create
    my own personal website and would like to find out where you got this from or
    exactly what the theme is called. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  31. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back very soon.
    I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great posts, have a nice day!

    Responder

  32. I really love your website.. Excellent colors & theme. Did
    you develop this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as
    I’m looking to create my very own blog and would like to know where you got
    this from or just what the theme is called.

    Many thanks!

    Responder

  35. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It really useful & it helped
    me out a lot. I am hoping to give one thing back and aid others such as you helped me.

    Responder

  39. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m
    not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody
    else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful!
    Thanks!

    Responder

  41. Can I simply say what a comfort to uncover a person that truly knows what they’re discussing over the internet.

    You actually know how to bring a problem to light and make
    it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of your
    story. It’s surprising you are not more popular since
    you certainly have the gift.

    Responder

  42. It is truly a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that
    you just shared this helpful information with us.

    Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>