Los aviadores no lograron ganar a Oriente

Wilstermann ha sufrido su primer traspié en el torneo Apertura jugando en condición de local con el empate sin goles que se produjo este jueves por la noche ante Oriente Petrolero en el estadio Félix Capriles y queda más distancia de los líderes del certamen cuando se cumplió la cuarta jornada del certamen.
El equipo rojo pudo acortar a dos la diferencia en puntos con el líder Sport Boys, este objetivo se diluyó en el desarrollo del cotejo porque apenas pudo sumar un punto y se abrió una brecha mayor en relación a los azules, ahora hay una diferencia de cuatro unidades que le separar de igualar en la tabla de posiciones.
Los aviadores vencieron a Real Potosí y Blooming en sus dos anteriores cotejos en el estadio Félix Capriles, pero en esta tercera presentación se quedó sólo con una paridad que fue tomado con muestras de insatisfacción de parte del local.
El plantel rojo dispuso de ocasiones de marcar, le faltó ejecutar esas jugadas con puntería y en cada llegada le jugó en contra la desesperación para definir y fue cayendo de a poco sus fuerzas cuando vio que ninguna de sus pretensiones fueron necesarias para derribar al equipo orientista.
Oriente Petrolero no llegó a Cochabamba con el propósito de sumar un empate, estaba convencido de que era posible ganar el compromiso, sin embargo, hizo una buena actuación en la defensa que le ayudó a proponer un juego ofensivo y como su oponente estuvo cerca de anotar un gol.
El elenco verdolaga recibió con agrado la igualdad, pero entre los jugadores mencionaron que era posible sumar un triunfo porque Wilstermann tuvo varios momentos de descuido en el compromiso y de esta forma pudo producir ocasiones de gol con Alcides Peña como el delantero que abrió la defensa dominando la pelota.
Para el complemento el entrenador Juan Manuel Llop recurrió de emergencia a Marcelo Bergese, Miguel Suárez y Edivaldo Rojas, estos dos últimos saliendo de sus lesiones, y no pudieron cambiar del todo la fisonomía y el cotejo quedó igualado.
Entretanto, el entrenador Roberto Pompei fue más discreto, debido a que sacó a Peña para que ingrese Rodrigo Vargas y renovó la mitad del campo de juego con Rubén de la Cuesta y Pedro Azogue, ese equilibrio le ayudó en su tarea de controlar el juego en el centro del terreno, pero no pudo darle mayor profundidad para arremeter contra el pórtico.
Con este punto Oriente Petrolero sigue por debajo de los aviadores, ahora con siete puntos, siendo el elenco que se ubica en la cuarta posición y con una campaña aceptable con dos triunfos en casa, una derrota en Oruro y este empate en la capital cochabambina.
COCHABAMBA/APG
I enjoy looking through an article that will make men and
women think. Also, many thanks for allowing me to comment!
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s posts everyday along
with a cup of coffee.
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about
a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing
the other person’s website link on your page at proper place and other person will also do same for you.
Howdy I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Google for something else,
Regardless I am here now and would just like
to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round thrilling
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment
but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb jo.
Highly energetic article, I liked that bit. Will there be a
part 2?
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and also the rest of the website is extremely good.
I believe this is one of the most significant info
for me. And i am happy studying your article. However want to commentary on some normal issues, The site
taste is ideal, the articles is in reality great : D. Good process,
cheers
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll certainly comeback.
If you wish for to obtain a great deal from this post then you have to apply these methods to your
won web site.
Excellent article! We are linking to this particularly great
article on our website. Keep up the great writing.
Asking questions are genuinely pleasant thing if you are not understanding anything totally,
however this post gives fastidious understanding even.
Keep this going please, great job!
I am truly delighted to glance at this website posts which carries tons
of helpful information, thanks for providing such
information.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on debt relief.
Regards
Great goods from you, man. I’ve take into account your stuff
previous to and you’re simply extremely excellent. I really like
what you have got right here, really like what you’re
stating and the way during which you are saying it. You
make it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to stay it smart.
I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is actually a terrific web
site.
I loved as much as you will receive carried
out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over
that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested
to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she
has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well
as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one
nowadays.
This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that,
how you presented it. Too cool!
What’s up, after reading this awesome paragraph i am as well happy to share my experience here with
colleagues.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable familiarity on the topic of unpredicted emotions.
I visited various blogs but the audio feature for audio songs present at this web site is actually wonderful.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you
some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!
It’s not my first time to go to see this site, i am visiting this website dailly and get nice data from here everyday.
I absolutely love your website.. Great colors & theme. Did you create this site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m wanting to create
my own personal website and would like to find out where you got this from or
exactly what the theme is called. Appreciate it!
Asking questions are genuinely pleasant thing if you are not understanding something completely,
but this post presents fastidious understanding
even.
Hi there colleagues, how is all, and what you wish for to say regarding
this post, in my view its actually awesome designed for
me.
Awesome post.
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for info about this subject for
ages and yours is the best I’ve came upon so far. However, what in regards to the bottom line?
Are you certain concerning the supply?
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back very soon.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great posts, have a nice day!
I really love your website.. Excellent colors & theme. Did
you develop this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as
I’m looking to create my very own blog and would like to know where you got
this from or just what the theme is called.
Many thanks!
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have
any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due
to no backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work
and coverage! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve included you guys to my personal blogroll.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It really useful & it helped
me out a lot. I am hoping to give one thing back and aid others such as you helped me.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?
Highly descriptive post, I loved that bit. Will there be a part
2?
I am really pleased to read this blog posts which consists
of plenty of helpful facts, thanks for providing these statistics.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m
not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody
else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful!
Thanks!
Very rapidly this site will be famous amid all blogging and site-building people, due to it’s pleasant articles
Can I simply say what a comfort to uncover a person that truly knows what they’re discussing over the internet.
You actually know how to bring a problem to light and make
it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of your
story. It’s surprising you are not more popular since
you certainly have the gift.
It is truly a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that
you just shared this helpful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
whoah this blog is excellent i really like reading your posts.
Stay up the good work! You understand, many individuals are looking
round for this info, you could help them greatly.