Bolsas chinas cierran con fuerte alza

La renta variable china, origen de los últimos desplomes de las bolsas mundiales, volvió a subir tras los signos de apoyo del Gobierno de Beijing y las fuertes ganancias en Wall Street de los dos últimos días.
El índice de la Bolsa de Shanghái se disparó de nuevo en la recta final de la sesión y cerró con un alza del 4,82% hasta los 3.232 puntos. La Bolsa de Shenzen ha sumado un 4,26%.
El rebote se ha producido pese a la debilidad de los resultados de la banca, que aumenta el temor a que la desaceleración de la economía del gigante asiático sea mayor de lo previsto.
La momentánea calma de los mercados chinos ha venido de la mano con las últimas medidas del Banco Popular de China que no solamente ha inyectado miles de millones de dólares a su sistema financiero sino que además anunció una sorpresiva baja en la tasa de interés.
Además, permitió que los fondos de pensiones inviertan en renta variable. Con todo, los inversores extranjeros están recuperando lentamente la confianza y quiere aprovechar los atractivos precios actuales. Pese a esto, las bolsas chinas acumularon fuertes pérdidas en esta convulsionada semana.
El Shanghái Composite bajó 7,85% mientras que el Shenzhen se desplomó 9,44%.
