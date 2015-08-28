Fecha de publicación: Viernes 28 de agosto de 2015 -- 10:34

Choferes de Cochabamba anuncian paro de 24 horas

Vehículos de transporte público en el centro de la ciudad de Cochabamba. (Fides)

Vehículos de transporte público en el centro de la ciudad de Cochabamba. (Fides)

Los chóferes federados de Cochabamba convocaron a un paro de transporte de 24 horas para el próximo miércoles en contra del proyecto del tren metropolitano de transporte  que se prevé que atravesará el Valle Alto y Bajo. El sector teme que afecte sus fuentes de trabajo.

“Manifestamos que no estamos de acuerdo con la implementación del tren metropolitano porque va afectar áreas de trabajo del autotransporte”, dijo ayer en conferencia de prensa  el ejecutivo del sector José Orellana

El presidente Evo Morales anunció en marzo la entrega de un tren eléctrico para la ciudad de Cochabamba, el proyecto tendría un costo de 450 millones de dólares. También pidió a las autoridades locales garantizar los terrenos para construir las 28 estaciones que beneficiará al menos a cinco municipios.

El sector del autotransporte teme que cuando se implemente este proyecto sus ingresos bajen y que muchos choferes se quedan sin trabajo y tangan que migrar así ocurrió en la sede de gobierno.

“Por la implementación del Pumakatari, el Teleférico, todo ello ha significado que muchos compañeros han tenido que abandonar la ciudad de La Paz, por eso manifestamos que no estamos de acuerdo”, sostuvo Orellana.

Otros de los pedidos del transporte federado es la modificación de la ley del transporte 165, para ello el dirigentes pidió “que se concrete la mesa de trabajo para la modificación de la ley”.

COCHBAMBA/Fides

,
