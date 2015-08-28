Choferes de Cochabamba anuncian paro de 24 horas

Los chóferes federados de Cochabamba convocaron a un paro de transporte de 24 horas para el próximo miércoles en contra del proyecto del tren metropolitano de transporte que se prevé que atravesará el Valle Alto y Bajo. El sector teme que afecte sus fuentes de trabajo.
“Manifestamos que no estamos de acuerdo con la implementación del tren metropolitano porque va afectar áreas de trabajo del autotransporte”, dijo ayer en conferencia de prensa el ejecutivo del sector José Orellana
El presidente Evo Morales anunció en marzo la entrega de un tren eléctrico para la ciudad de Cochabamba, el proyecto tendría un costo de 450 millones de dólares. También pidió a las autoridades locales garantizar los terrenos para construir las 28 estaciones que beneficiará al menos a cinco municipios.
El sector del autotransporte teme que cuando se implemente este proyecto sus ingresos bajen y que muchos choferes se quedan sin trabajo y tangan que migrar así ocurrió en la sede de gobierno.
“Por la implementación del Pumakatari, el Teleférico, todo ello ha significado que muchos compañeros han tenido que abandonar la ciudad de La Paz, por eso manifestamos que no estamos de acuerdo”, sostuvo Orellana.
Otros de los pedidos del transporte federado es la modificación de la ley del transporte 165, para ello el dirigentes pidió “que se concrete la mesa de trabajo para la modificación de la ley”.
COCHBAMBA/Fides
Hey there, You’ve done a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
For most up-to-date news you have to pay a visit the web and on web I found this web page as a finest web
page for newest updates.
You’re so awesome! I do not suppose I’ve truly
read through something like this before. So great to discover somebody with a
few original thoughts on this issue. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up.
This web site is one thing that is needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clarity on your post is just excellent and that
i could assume you’re knowledgeable on this
subject. Fine together with your permission let me to
snatch your feed to stay updated with forthcoming post.
Thank you a million and please continue the enjoyable
work.
It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you just shared
this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this.
Thank you for sharing.
Hello, this weekend is pleasant in support of me, as
this moment i am reading this wonderful informative post
here at my home.
Thank you, I have just been searching for information approximately this subject
for a long time and yours is the greatest I have came upon till now.
But, what about the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the supply?
Ridiculous quest there. What happened after? Take care!
I am really impressed with your writing skills
and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing,
it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today.
When some one searches for his required thing, so he/she wants
to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Hello to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your
views are nice for new users.
Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this blog;
this weblog carries awesome and truly excellent stuff designed for visitors.
Hey very interesting blog!
Hello there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able
to resolve this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share.
Cheers!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert
that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I
achievement you access consistently quickly.
Really no matter if someone doesn’t know afterward its up to
other people that they will assist, so here it happens.
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for info about this subject for a while and yours is the greatest
I have found out till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Hello to every , for the reason that I am actually keen of reading this webpage’s post to be
updated on a regular basis. It carries pleasant
information.
Yes! Finally something about local phone.
This paragraph will help the internet people for setting up new weblog or even a weblog from start to end.
It’s awesome in support of me to have a website, which is valuable in favor of my know-how.
thanks admin
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great spirit.