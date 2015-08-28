Fecha de publicación: Viernes 28 de agosto de 2015 -- 18:46

Discapacitados, lejos de derechos laborales

Marcha de los discapacitados a La Paz en 2012, en demanda de atención gubernamental. (APG)

Casi 99 de cada 100 personas discapacitadas registradas en Bolivia no tienen empleo regular en la administración pública, en incumplimiento de las normas que benefician a ese sector, según un estudio oficial revelado el viernes.

El director general de Personas con Discapacidad del Ministerio de Justicia, Javier Salguero, dijo que de las 50.000 personas con capacidades diferentes anotadas en el Registro Único de Discapacitados, apenas el 1,4 por ciento cuenta con una fuente laboral pública.

“Hay 700 personas trabajando en las instituciones públicas de nuestro país”, cumpliendo la ley que obliga a la contratación de esas personas, dijo la autoridad al Grupo Fides.

Aclaró que de la totalidad de discapacitados que fueron registrados por el programa de Registro Único, que es dependiente del Ministerio de Salud, no todos tienen la edad o la habilidad para desempeñarse en una fuente laboral pues en dicho sector de la población hay niños, o adultos con mentalidad de adolescentes o niños, además de las personas que tienen una discapacidad grave o muy grave.

También explicó que el número de discapacitados podría aumentar pues es probable que  muchos desconozcan la ley que les da acceso privilegiado a empleos públicos. Esa norma manda que al menos 4 por ciento de los funcionarios sean personas con capacidades diferentes.

En el Censo Nacional de 2012 registró 388.000 hogares en los que se declaró que vivía al menos una persona discapacitada, de lo que se deduce que en el país habría al menos medio millón de bolivianos con esa condición, según un informe del Instituto Nacional de Estadística.

Salguero cuestionó que entidades privadas no cumplan con la incorporación de personas con capacidades diferentes a sus equipos de trabajo, por lo que el Gobierno trabaja en un proyecto de decreto para que los empresarios empleen a este sector de la población.

“Lamentablemente, para las instituciones privadas no existe una normativa del Estado que obligue a que inserten a personas con discapacidad; se está intentando, hay un proyecto de Decreto Supremo pero aún se tiene que consensuar”, afirmó.

LA PAZ/Fides-Gladys Mita

