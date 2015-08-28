Se agrava crisis fronteriza Colombia-Venezuela

La tensión entre Colombia y Venezuela aumentó el viernes con la llamada a consultas de los embajadores de ambos países, mientras las autoridades colombianas trabajan en Cúcuta para mitigar la crisis humanitaria causada por la llegada de miles de deportados desde territorio venezolano.
“Yo he privilegiado el diálogo y lo seguiré haciendo, pero no puedo permitir que Venezuela trate a Colombia y los colombianos de esa forma”, dijo el presidente colombianos, Juan Manuel Santos.
Igualmente ordenó que se “convoque una reunión extraordinaria de cancilleres de la Unasur.
En la última semana, más de 1.100 colombianos que vivían en Venezuela han sido deportados y al menos 4.200 han abandonado sus hogares por senderos que cruzan el fronterizo río Táchira ante el temor a ser también expulsados, según datos de la Oficina de las Naciones Unidas para la Coordinación de Asuntos Humanitarios (OCHA).
Ese éxodo ha generado una crisis humanitaria que las autoridades colombianas trataron inicialmente con tibieza, una actitud fuertemente criticada en la sociedad, pero el discurso oficial tomó un nuevo matiz con la decisión de Santos de llamar a consultas a su embajador.
Santos argumentó que el Gobierno venezolano de Nicolás Maduro, que aseguró en Caracas que no reabrirá la frontera hasta que se “prohíba” en Colombia la venta de productos venezolanos de contrabando y cese lo que considera ataques contra la moneda de su país, no tiene “ninguna voluntad ni de diálogo ni de soluciones diplomáticas”.
Mientras la tensión diplomática se acentúa, las autoridades continúan atendiendo en Cúcuta a los deportados y a aquellos que se vieron obligados a abandonar Venezuela para no correr la misma suerte.
La marea de gente que entre la noche del lunes y el martes cruzó el río Táchira cargando a sus espaldas sus pocos enseres se frenó el jueves tras la llegada de paracaidistas a la orilla venezolana y se reanudó el viernes aunque en un número mucho menor.
BOGOTÁ/CARACAS/Agencias
