Nace nuevo fondo indígena, con menos “originarios”

El Gobierno de Evo Morales creó un nuevo fondo indígena, con menos “originarios” en su dirección, en reemplazo del fondo establecido desde 2005 y que resultó envuelto en escandalosas denuncias de malos manejos económicos y otras formas de corrupción.
El nuevo Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena (FDI) fue creado como institución pública descentralizada mediante el Decreto Supremo 2493, aprobado el miércoles 26 de agosto y publicado dos días después, informaron el sábado dos diarios nacionales.
El decreto dispone que el cuestionado Fondo de Desarrollo para los Pueblos Indígenas Originarios y Comunidades Campesinas (FDPPIOYCC) deje de funcionar y sea liquidado en el plazo de un año, sin perjuicio de los juicios y otros procesos resultantes de la investigación de los casos de corrupción, según reportes de los diarios La Razón y El Deber.
A diferencia del FDPPIOYCC, cuyo máximo órgano de decisión era un Directorio -presidido por la ministra Nemesia Achacollo- en el que las organizaciones indígenas y campesinas eran mayoría, el FDI tendrá un Consejo Consultivo al que concurrirán seis ministerios y cinco organizaciones “originarias”: CSUTCB, CIDOB, Conamaq, Interculturales (CSCIOB) y Mujeres Campesinas “Bartolina Sisa”.
Quedaron fuera del Consejo Consultivo de FDI la Asamblea del Pueblo Guaraní (APG), la Coordinadora de Pueblos Étnicos de Santa Cruz (Cpesc) y la Central de Pueblos Étnicos Mojeños del Beni (Cpem-B).
El presidente de la APG, Domingo Julián Torrico, se vio sorprendido por la noticia y no descartó una movilización. “Vamos a reunirnos a analizar el tema. De mi parte, la APG fue la nación que más luchó por estos recursos y nos sorprende esta desaparición”, dijo, citado por El Deber.
A su vez, el presidente de la subcentral Tipnis, Fernando Vargas, sostuvo que el Gobierno siempre tuvo la intención de acaparar los recursos del Fondo Indígena.
En otro cambio, el decreto de creación señala que la máxima autoridad del FDI será un Director General Ejecutivo, designado mediante Resolución Suprema, con autoridad para realizar contrataciones directas de obras, bienes y servicios, destinados programas y proyectos productivos rurales.
Larisa Fuentes, interventora del FDPPIOYCC, hará la liquidación del viejo fondo, teniendo entre sus objetivos continuar con los procesos jurídicos por la presunta corrupción.
El miércoles, al concluir la intervención de seis meses a esta oficina, se informó que en el FDPPIOYCC fueron identificadas al menos 30 obras no ejecutadas, pese a desembolsos, con una pérdida de hasta Bs 14,5 millones, aunque el daño podría llegar a Bs 102 millones, debido a que están pendientes otras auditorías, según los diarios.
LA PAZ/Fides
