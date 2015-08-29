Potosí está sin gas natural domiciliario

La ciudad de Potosí se quedó sin la provisión de gas natural domiciliario desde las 11.15 horas de este sábado, lo que provocó que cientos de familias se queden con la comida a medio cocinar. Algunos vecinos salieron en busca de gas licuado de petróleo (GLP).
El corte de gas domiciliario provocó molestia en la ciudadanía que fue a reclamar a la filial de Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales (YPFB) en esta urbe, sin embargo ninguno pudo tener contacto con los responsables de la estatal pues la empresa decidió cerrar sus puertas.
Hasta el mediodía había poco más de medio centenar de personas protestando en las puertas de YPFB.
“Nosotros hemos salido a reclamar y las puertas están cerradas, no se sabe que ha pasado, no sabemos a qué hora se va arreglar el problema, nuestras ollas y nuestras comidas están así, a medio cocer”, dijo una vecina a radio Fides Potosí.
Aunque no se tiene un reporte oficial, este medio conoció que el problema sería una rotura de ductos a la altura de la nueva terminal, sector lechería, hasta donde se desplazó el personal técnico.
La estatal dará a conocer un informe una vez que los técnicos determinen la causa del corte.
POTOSÍ/Fides
