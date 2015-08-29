Fecha de publicación: Sábado 29 de agosto de 2015 -- 11:33

Tres estatales sufren conflictos laborales

Protesta de trabajadores de Enatex, en el centro de La Paz. (APG/Archivo)

Protesta de trabajadores de Enatex, en el centro de La Paz. (APG/Archivo)

La Empresa Siderúrgica del Mutún (ESM), la Corporación Minera de Bolivia (Comibol) y la Empresa Pública Nacional Textil (Enatex) son tres de las empresas estatales en las que el Gobierno afronta problemas laborales.

La ESM se vio obligada a gestionar un préstamo para pagar sueldos; en Comibol los obreros piden que se haga cumplir el decreto de incremento salarial para 2015 y en Enatex los empleados temen nuevos despidos por falta de mercados.

Según el economista Alberto Bonadona, el Gobierno estatizó algunas empresas sólo para generar nuevas fuentes de empleo sin tener en cuenta aspectos técnicos.

Hace más de 17 días que los trabajadores de la ESM ingresaron en paro, exigiendo el pago de tres meses de salario que la empresa les adeuda.

“Estamos pidiendo el plan siderúrgico para que garantice todo lo que es la estabilidad laboral de los trabajadores, porque es 1 millón y medio de bolivianos que nos deben por salarios (…), se está prestando Comibol, pero no vamos a tener para el pago de septiembre, octubre, noviembre ¿y quién nos garantiza el pago del aguinaldo?”, manifestó el dirigente Mario Bustillos.

Según información oficial, el viernes se hizo efectivo el préstamo de 1,5 millones de bolivianos, de Comibol a la ESM, que tendrán que ser devueltos en seis meses.

Enatex pasa por una situación similar. El Gobierno inyectó 142 millones de bolivianos, pero la empresa trabaja sólo al 30 por ciento de su capacidad por falta de mercados y eso pone en riesgo la estabilidad laboral.

“Evidentemente, ya se ha puesto en ejecución (el plan de emergencia), pero no hay resultados positivos porque no hay los mercados que nosotros queremos”, manifestó el dirigente de los trabajadores, Jhonny Huanca.

En marzo pasado, el Gobierno despidió a 30 trabajadores de Enatex y otros 225 se acogieron al retiro voluntario.

Bonadona calificó la adquisición de Enatex como “una metida de pata”, porque el Gobierno sabía las condiciones críticas por las que atravesaba. Enatex se creó a partir de la compra de Ametex al empresario Mario Iberkleid, quien tenía fuertes deudas.

En el caso de la Comibol, hasta la fecha no cumple con el pago del aumento salarial. El dirigente Alberto Vásquez indicó que se entregó toda la documentación al Ministerio de Minería para acceder al incremento que debió pagarse en mayo. Los obreros exigen estabilidad laboral y la refundación de la empresa.

COCHABAMBA/Tomado de Los Tiempos

, , , , ,
41 comments on “Tres estatales sufren conflictos laborales

  3. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing
    issues with your website. It seems like some of the text on your content are running
    off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too?
    This could be a issue with my internet browser because
    I’ve had this happen before. Cheers

    Responder

  4. Great website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any message
    boards that cover the same topics discussed here?
    I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get comments from other experienced people
    that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  5. Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging
    on websites I stumbleupon everyday. It’s always helpful to read content
    from other authors and practice a little something
    from their websites.

    Responder

  10. This is really interesting, You are a very professional blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to looking for extra of your
    fantastic post. Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks

    Responder

  11. My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I may
    as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
    Look forward to looking into your web page repeatedly.

    Responder

  13. Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
    many months of hard work due to no data backup.
    Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?

    Responder

  14. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
    I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉
    Cheers!

    Responder

  15. Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s
    on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!

    Responder

  17. You can definitely see your skills within the article you write.

    The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who
    aren’t afraid to say how they believe. At all
    times go after your heart.

    Responder

  18. I am really inspired along with your writing skills and also with the format to your blog.
    Is this a paid subject matter or did you modify it yourself?

    Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see
    a great blog like this one today..

    Responder

  19. I have been browsing on-line greater than 3
    hours today, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
    It is beautiful value sufficient for me. In my view, if all site
    owners and bloggers made excellent content material
    as you probably did, the internet shall be much more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  20. Good day! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?

    I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers
    and I’m looking at options for another platform.
    I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  21. You actually make it appear so easy with your presentation however I
    find this matter to be really something that I think I’d never understand.
    It seems too complicated and extremely large for me. I’m looking
    ahead to your next post, I will attempt to get the hang of
    it!

    Responder

  23. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog.

    You have some really great posts and I believe I would be a good asset.

    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love
    to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to
    mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Many thanks!

    Responder

  26. Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.

    Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very
    techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking
    about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have
    any ideas or suggestions? With thanks

    Responder

  29. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that
    “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance.
    I must say you’ve done a great job with this.
    Additionally, the blog loads super quick for me on Opera.
    Excellent Blog!

    Responder

  32. Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
    I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss
    and would really like to have you share some stories/information.
    I know my audience would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested,
    feel free to shoot me an e mail.

    Responder

  33. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
    of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe
    you would have some experience with something like this.

    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly
    enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  38. I was very happy to find this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time
    for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and I have you book-marked to see new things in your web site.

    Responder

  39. When someone writes an post he/she keeps the idea of a user in his/her
    brain that how a user can understand it. So that’s why this piece of writing is outstdanding.

    Thanks!

    Responder

  40. Hi, Neat post. There is a problem along with your
    web site in internet explorer, would check this?
    IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a big part of other folks
    will miss your great writing due to this problem.

    Responder

  41. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly
    all of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
    can you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
    I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on most
    of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome web site!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>