Tres estatales sufren conflictos laborales

La Empresa Siderúrgica del Mutún (ESM), la Corporación Minera de Bolivia (Comibol) y la Empresa Pública Nacional Textil (Enatex) son tres de las empresas estatales en las que el Gobierno afronta problemas laborales.
La ESM se vio obligada a gestionar un préstamo para pagar sueldos; en Comibol los obreros piden que se haga cumplir el decreto de incremento salarial para 2015 y en Enatex los empleados temen nuevos despidos por falta de mercados.
Según el economista Alberto Bonadona, el Gobierno estatizó algunas empresas sólo para generar nuevas fuentes de empleo sin tener en cuenta aspectos técnicos.
Hace más de 17 días que los trabajadores de la ESM ingresaron en paro, exigiendo el pago de tres meses de salario que la empresa les adeuda.
“Estamos pidiendo el plan siderúrgico para que garantice todo lo que es la estabilidad laboral de los trabajadores, porque es 1 millón y medio de bolivianos que nos deben por salarios (…), se está prestando Comibol, pero no vamos a tener para el pago de septiembre, octubre, noviembre ¿y quién nos garantiza el pago del aguinaldo?”, manifestó el dirigente Mario Bustillos.
Según información oficial, el viernes se hizo efectivo el préstamo de 1,5 millones de bolivianos, de Comibol a la ESM, que tendrán que ser devueltos en seis meses.
Enatex pasa por una situación similar. El Gobierno inyectó 142 millones de bolivianos, pero la empresa trabaja sólo al 30 por ciento de su capacidad por falta de mercados y eso pone en riesgo la estabilidad laboral.
“Evidentemente, ya se ha puesto en ejecución (el plan de emergencia), pero no hay resultados positivos porque no hay los mercados que nosotros queremos”, manifestó el dirigente de los trabajadores, Jhonny Huanca.
En marzo pasado, el Gobierno despidió a 30 trabajadores de Enatex y otros 225 se acogieron al retiro voluntario.
Bonadona calificó la adquisición de Enatex como “una metida de pata”, porque el Gobierno sabía las condiciones críticas por las que atravesaba. Enatex se creó a partir de la compra de Ametex al empresario Mario Iberkleid, quien tenía fuertes deudas.
En el caso de la Comibol, hasta la fecha no cumple con el pago del aumento salarial. El dirigente Alberto Vásquez indicó que se entregó toda la documentación al Ministerio de Minería para acceder al incremento que debió pagarse en mayo. Los obreros exigen estabilidad laboral y la refundación de la empresa.
COCHABAMBA/Tomado de Los Tiempos
