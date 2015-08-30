Protestas y pronóstico de abstención reinan en Guatemala

A falta de una semana para los comicios generales en Guatemala, el ambiente no lo marcan las campañas electorales o la indecisión sino las protestas por los casos de corrupción que han salpicado al actual Gobierno, incluido al presidente Otto Pérez Molina, y las previsiones de alta abstención.
Más de 7,5 millones de guatemaltecos están llamados a las urnas el domingo 6 de septiembre para elegir casi 4.000 cargos públicos, incluido el presidente y vicepresidente del país, en unos comicios sobre los que analistas consultados por Efe aseguran que la abstención marcará un antes y un después en la historia del país.
Esa eventual baja participación, que los expertos vinculan al hartazgo de la población con la clase política, ha sido explicada como consecuencia de los numerosos casos de corrupción desarticulados durante los últimos cuatro meses, en los que están involucrados, además de personas particulares, altos funcionarios del Gobierno.
La exvicepresidenta Roxana Baldetti, quien dimitió en mayo, está en prisión desde el 21 de agosto acusada de dirigir una red de corrupción aduanera.
Y ese día, el Ministerio Público (MP, Fiscalía) y la Comisión Internacional Contra la Impunidad en Guatemala (Cicig) solicitaron un antejuicio contra el presidente Otto Pérez Molina, con el fin de que se le retire la inmunidad para que sea investigado por el mismo caso.
Este sábado una comisión parlamentaria recomendó al pleno del Congreso retirar la inmunidad al jefe de Estado para enfrentar los cargos a través de la Justicia ordinaria, una propuesta que será votada previsiblemente el próximo martes y que requiere 105 votos de un total de 158 congresistas para ser aprobada.
Las elecciones se llevarán a cabo en medio de un ambiente de protestas ciudadanas, que desde abril pasado han exigido la renuncia de Pérez Molina y, en algunos casos, también la suspensión de los comicios.
Con este panorama de fondo, según Diego Maza, uno de los miembros de la plataforma Mirador Electoral, que aboga por unos comicios transparentes, pacíficos y libres, el abstencionismo y el voto nulo pueden llegar hasta al 30 %.
Maza explicó a Efe que aunque no existe una proyección fiable, la situación actual desencadenará en una abstención “como nunca antes en la historia”, sobre todo en la clase media-alta urbana; en cambio, en el interior del país, en las zonas rurales, las cifras si variarán con respecto a otros años, pero “no se notará tan fuerte”.
Históricamente, la ciudadanía guatemalteca ha sido un sector que “sale a votar, le gusta y participa”, no solo ejerciendo su derecho a sufragio, sino participando como voluntario en el proceso de observación electoral.
Sin embargo, añadió, este año “el papel se ha invertido” y rechazan las elecciones porque consideran que el proceso es “ilegítimo”, máxime cuando los diputados no han escuchado las demandas ciudadanas y no han aprobado las reformas a la Ley Electoral y de Partidos Políticos.
Pero esta situación “de fiscalización y exigencia” es un proceso “muy positivo” para el país centroamericano, que, con el tiempo, conseguirá grandes cambios, aunque estas se hayan convertido en las elecciones “más atípicas” de la historia con una campaña “pésima”, advirtió.
A su juicio, la falta de movilización cívica también se debe a la falta de ofertas electorales “serias y sólidas”, ya que los candidatos para presidir el país, al igual que sus respectivas formaciones políticas, no ahondan en detalles como el futuro equipo de Gobierno o las fuentes de financiación.
Maza advirtió que el voto nulo y la abstención puede favorecer al favorito para los comicios según las encuestas, Manuel Baldizón, de la formación opositora Libertad Democrática Renovada (Lider), quien ocupa el primer puesto con una intención de voto del 24,9 % entre 14 candidatos presidenciales.
Pero también puede beneficiar a Jimmy Morales, de Frente de Convergencia Nacional (FCN), un excomediante que es visto por la población como alguien alejado de un sistema en el que reinan a partes iguales la corrupción y la impunidad.
“Guatemala es el país de los imposibles, todo puede pasar”, sostuvo Maza.
No obstante, apuntó, las elecciones son “una salida” a la crisis que reina en Guatemala, ya que permitirá elegir a nuevas autoridades.
El Tribunal Supremo Electoral habilitó a más de 7,5 millones de guatemaltecos para elegir el próximo domingo al presidente y vicepresidente por los próximos cuatro años, además de 158 diputados, 20 legisladores al Parlamento Centroamericano y 338 corporaciones municipales.
