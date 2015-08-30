Sport Boys líder, Petrolero de Yacuiba sorprende

La quinta fecha del torneo apertura tiene como primera conclusión la consolidación de Sport Boys como único líder invicto después de vencer de local a Oriente Petrolero por 2 a 0. El conjunto de Warnes que tiene en su plantel una mezcla de veteranía y juventud, también sorprende en la banca, pues son dos los dirigen Fabián Leeb y Sergio Apaza.
Esta fecha también fue positiva para Bolívar que volvió a la victoria después de caer ante su tradicional rival el pasado miércoles. El partido de los “celestes” fue dramático hasta el último minuto, porque después de ir ganado por 2 a 0 fue empatado por el conjunto potosino y en los últimos minutos consiguió marcar y quedarse con los tres puntos de local.
San José de un inició frustrante con sus seguidores logró arrancarle un punto a The Srongest en La Paz al empatarle 1 a 1, dando un buen augurio al nuevo director técnico Mario Rolando Ortega del cuadro orureño.
El equipo de Ciclón parece todavía que no se acostumbra a jugar en la Liga, porque de local da alegrías a sus seguidores y de visitante los hace sufrir, este domingo tuvo que sufrir una derrota a manos de Wlistermann, que lo superó por 2 a 0 en la ciudad de Cochabamba.
Para preocupar es la situación de Nacional Potosí, que en la tarde de domingo se llevó una derrota de Sucre, después que el conjunto de Universitario se impuso a los potosino por 3 a 2. De continuar la racha de Nacional, sería un firme candidato a jugar el próximo año en la asociación potosina.
El último partido de la fecha fue una sorpresa, porque Petrolero de Yacuiba se impuso de visitante a Blooming por el mínimo marcador (1 a 0), que comenzó con el pie derecho y partido que pasa su rendimiento va bajando.
Cómo va el campeonato no sorprenda que el primer lugar sea disputado por las representaciones de Warnes y Yacuiba.
LA PAZ/Fides
