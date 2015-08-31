Bolsas chinas inician la semana con perdida

El índice Composite de Shanghai llegó a caer más de un tres por ciento, pero limitó sus pérdidas a lo largo de la jornada y cerró con un retroceso del 0,82 por ciento.
El índice chino perdió recientemente todos los beneficios conseguidos este año, lo que desató una ola de pánico vendedor entre los inversores de todo el mundo, detalló la agencia DPA.
El Composite de Shanghai perdió 12 por ciento este mes luego de haber caído 14 por ciento durante julio, recuerda la agencia Bloomberg.
El Shenzhen Component cerró con pérdidas del 2,32 por ciento mientras el ChiNext Index, que engloba empresas tecnológicas y otras grandes compañías, cayó un 4,09 por ciento.
“Parece que el Gobierno está comprando acciones hoy”, dijo Li Jingyuan de Asset Management y agregó que a su parecer, el Estado chino “aún quiere estabilizar el mercado a ese nivel”.
PEKÍN/Agencias
