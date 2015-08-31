Choferes de La Paz confirman paro el miércoles

La Federación Urbana de Choferes de La Paz confirmó este lunes que el paro de 24 horas exigiendo una elevación de tarifas se cumplirá el miércoles 2 de septiembre, como determinó su ampliado hace dos semanas, y puntualizó que no hay ningún pedido de negociación o postergación.
“El paro está confirmado (…) nos reunimos con el transporte libre y con las cooperativas de transporte para que también apoyen esta medida, que es para incrementar nuestras tarifas congeladas hace más de 12 años”, dijo el dirigente Roy Paty.
El dirigente indicó que las bases serán las que determinen si este paro es acompañado por bloqueos o movilizaciones por el centro de La Paz.
El secretario de Movilidad y Transporte de la Alcaldía, Ramiro Burgos, informó por su parte que el pasado jueves envió a los diferentes federaciones de transporte público de pasajeros para una reunión el miércoles 2.
Al respecto Paty indicó: “Llegó una carta de la Alcaldía, pero demasiado tarde porque nuestros asociados determinaron que el paro va y después analizaremos si hablamos con el alcalde Revilla o de qué manera actuamos”.
El dirigente dijo que el martes se reunirá con la Federación de Juntas Vecinales de La Paz, para explicar el porqué de la medida de presión.
LA PAZ/Fides
