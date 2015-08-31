Justicia da “luz verde” a la Línea Blanca

El Tribunal Departamental de Justicia (TDJ) mediante la Sala Primero en lo Civil determinó en la noche del lunes que la Alcaldía de La Paz cumpla con el convenio firmado por Omar Rocha con Mi Teleférico y continúen las obras de la Línea Blanca por la avenida Busch.
En su periodo transitorio Omar Rocha firmó acuerdos con Mi Teleférico para la construcción de la Línea Blanca que atraviesa el centro de Miraflores por la avenida Busch.
El recurso judicial fue presentado por la empresa Mi Teleférico contra la Alacaldía de La Paz, que ordenó paralizar las obras del transporte por cable, con el argumento que la Línea Blanca Dañaba gran parte de las plazas Villarroel y San Martín.
La Sala Primera en lo Civil compuesta por Aida Luz Ayda Maldonado, presidenta, y Jorge Quino, vocal , en otra parte de su fallo indican que el alcalde Luis Revilla ni otro funcionario municipal “debe poner ningún obstáculo para paralizar las obras del transporte por cable en su Línea Blanca.
La determinación de los funcionarios judiciales se dio despues de una audiencia de más de seis horas en la que expusieron sus argumentos tanto los representantes de Mi Teleférico como del Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de La Paz.
Un grupo de vecinos presentó una Acción Popular contra la Línea Blanca , pero este recurso no tiene fecha de audiencia.
LA PAZ/Fides
