Lula is back

By Carlos A. Quiroga

Brazil has many problems, from the economy to politics, to corruption.

But it seems that for former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva nothing is more serious than attacks suffered by his successor, President Dilma Rousseff, faced with growing popular discontent that has put his approval rating as low as eight percent and has given rise to the emergence of more and more voices calling for her resignation.

Lula said last weekend that to prevent Brazilian problems from escalating, he has to defend Dilma, and must avoid a defeat of his Workers Party in the upcoming national elections within three years.

With this premise, the popular former president has announced his return to the forefront of politics, without ruling out the possibility of running again in 2018.

Lula said he is the solution, ready to prove that not always the sequels are bad.

“I’ll see if they (political opponents) give rest to our beloved Dilma and begin to trouble themselves with me again,” Lula said defiantly.

He hopes that his popularity as former President ensure his return to power, and particularly protect him of allegations of corruption.