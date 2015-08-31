Fecha de publicación: Lunes 31 de agosto de 2015 -- 12:14

Cae ministra Achacollo y asume César Cocarico

Nemesia Achacollo anuncia su renuncia al cargo de Ministra de Desarrollo Rural y Tierras. (AFKA)

El ex gobernador paceño César Cocarico jura el lunes como nuevo ministro de Desarrollo Rural y Tierras. (ABI)

El exgobernador de La Paz César Cocarico Yana fue posesionado como Ministro de Desarrollo Rural en reemplazo de Nemecia Achacollo, en la noche del lunes, en acto realizado en Palacio de Gobierno.

Achacollo renunció después de ampliarse las investigaciones sobre la malversación de fondos en el Fondo Indígena.

Al ser posesionado, Cocarico indicó: “No hemos tenido tanto crecimiento desde 1825 y solucionamos tantos problemas sociales, por eso para mí, que me convoque el presidente Evo Morales es un honor”

“Tenemos que trabajar para cumplir con nuestra meta de la soberanía alimentaria, y con lo acordado con la Cumbre Agropecuaria en todo lo resuelto”.

La refundación del ahora llamado Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena, aprobada la semana pasada, eliminó al directorio de la entidad, que estaba presidido por Achacollo, y reemplazó a ese cuerpo por un consejo consultivo en el que los movimientos campesinos e indígenas ya no tienen mayoría.

“No hemos cometido ningún delito, seguiremos aportando al proceso de cambio en esta lucha conjunta que hemos venido trabajando los últimos años”, dijo entre lágrimas la renunciante, en una conferencia de prensa.

La renuncia pareció un duro golpe al Gobierno, que el mes pasado había reafirmado su respaldo a Achacollo mediante un voto de confianza en la Asamblea Legislativa en respuesta una interpelación opositora.

“No me he llevado un boliviano”, afirmó la indígena y empresaria ganadera, afirmando que ella no tenía poder para decidir en el ex Fondo Indígena, en el cual dijo que ocho sectores sociales tenían más peso que ella como presidenta del directorio.

Nemesia Achacollo es acompañada por dirigentes campesinas luego de anunciar su renuncia. (APG)

“Vengo desde las organizaciones sociales, vengo desde abajo (…) y voy a defenderme de3sde afuera de aquellas acusaciones que me están haciendo”, agregó.

Según los resultados de una intervención al Fondo Indígena, habrían desaparecido más de 70 millones de bolivianos aprobados por ese fondo para el financiamiento de proyectos de desarrollo inexistentes, o “fantasmas”.

Reacciones

“Es una gran pérdida” para el sectores, dijo un pronunciamiento de la Federación de Ganaderos de Santa Cruz.

“No es suficiente, hay que llegar y castigar a todos los responsables”, señaló el diputado indígena opositor Rafael Quispe, el primero en exigir la renuncia de Achacollo luego de sus propias investigaciones y de las que hizo la Contraloría General.

Nemesia Achacollo, en la conferencia de prensa en la que anuncia su renuncia al cargo de Ministra de Desarrollo Rural y Tierras. (Fides/JCB)

LA PAZ/Fides

 

