Conalcam y COB pedirán reforma constitucional para reelección de Evo

La Coordinadora Nacional por el Cambio (Conalcam) y la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) anunciaron el martes que solicitarán a la Asamblea Legislativa la modificación de la Constitución para que el presidente Evo Morales pueda buscar un nuevo mandato en las próximas elecciones generales de 2019.
“Las organizaciones sindicales y el pueblo en su conjunto a quienes representamos (nos han autorizado) para solicitar y plantear que se pueda modificar la Constitución Política del Estado y se pueda permitir por voluntad del pueblo la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales a una nueva elección”, declaró el dirigente petrolero, Juan Domingo Vásquez.
Los dirigentes de las organizaciones sociales se reunieron con el Primer Mandatario en Palacio de Gobierno. Vásquez dijo que la determinación fue unánime entre las organizaciones que conforman el Conalcam, que aglutina a los movimientos sociales que respaldan al Gobierno.
La dirigente Juanita Ancieta, de la campesinas Bartolina Sisa, informó que la próxima semana el Conalcam presentará a la Asamblea Legislativa una iniciativa popular para reformar el artículo 168 de la Constitución, que tiene como base el artículo 7.
Esos artículos constitucionales dicen:
“Artículo 168. El periodo de mandato de la Presidenta o del Presidente y de la Vicepresidenta o del Vicepresidente del Estado es de cinco años, y pueden ser reelectas o reelectos por una sola vez de manera continua.”
“Articulo 7. La soberanía reside en el pueblo boliviano, se ejerce de forma directa y delegada. De ella emanan, por delegación, las funciones y atribuciones de los órganos del poder público; es inalienable e imprescriptible”.
Morales inició su primer gobierno el 22 de enero de 2006 bajo la antigua Constitución Política del Estado.
En 2009 con la nueva Carta Magna, fue elegido para gobernar de 2010-2015, y posteriormente reelegido para el período 2015-2020.
LA PAZ/Fides
