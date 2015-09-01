Fecha de publicación: Martes 1 de septiembre de 2015 -- 11:11

Eugenio Rojas, primer director del nuevo Fondo Indígena

Eugenio Rojas jura el martes como primer director ejecutivo del nuevo Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena. (Fides/JCB)

El ex presidente del Senado y hasta ayer viceministro de Desarrollo Rural, Eugenio Rojas, uno de los hombres fuertes del oficialismo, juró en la mañana de este martes como primer director ejecutivo del recién creado Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena, que reemplaza al antiguo Fondo Indígena puesto en liquidación tras un escándalo de denuncias de corrupción.

Rojas, alto dirigente del Movimiento al Socialismo en el área rural de La Paz, fue posesionado por el nuevo ministro de Desarrollo Rural y Tierras, César Cocarico, quien reemplazó el lunes a la renunciante ministra Nemesia Achacollo.

El director del FDI anunció que apoyará las investigaciones que se realizan sobre el presunto desvío millonario de fondos detectado en el antiguo Fondo Indígena, con un daño económico que según fuentes independientes alcanzaría a unos 150 millones de bolivianos.

Rojas anunció que prevé completar en n mes la organización del nuevo fondo.

LA PAZ/Fides

