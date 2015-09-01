Las pérdidas vuelven a Wall Street

Los números rojos volvieron a Nueva York por los malos datos económicos en China y la incertidumbre sobre la posible subida de las tasas de interés en Estados Unidos.
El Dow Jones, el indicador que representa a cincuenta grandes empresas industriales de Estados Unidos, cedió un 2.84%.
Según datos al cierre de la sesión, el Dow Jones bajó 469.35 puntos, mientras que el selectivo S&P, que representa las 500 mayores empresas en bolsa, retrocedió un 2.95% y el índice compuesto del mercado Nasdaq, con firmas tecnológicas, perdió un 2.94%.
Además, el precio del petróleo intermedio de Texas (WTI) cayó hoy un 7.7 %. Con la bajada, acabó en 45.41 dólares el barril, un descenso que pone fin a la buena racha que se prolongaba desde el pasado jueves en el valor del crudo de referencia en Estados Unidos.
Este martes llegaron noticias procedentes de China. Y confirman una desaceleración de la economía de ese país.
Las autoridades de Pekín anunciaron que la actividad manufacturera de China retrocedió en agosto y entró en un nivel de contracción.
También en los últimos días, la Reserva Federal, el banco central de Estados Unidos, insinuó que la tasa de interés aumentará en septiembre.
El vicepresidente de la Reserva Federal, Stanley Fischer, dejó abierta la posibilidad de un incremento en la tasa de interés de referencia en Estados Unidos para septiembre.
Dijo que los factores que han mantenido la inflación por debajo de los niveles deseables para el banco central probablemente han empezado a debilitarse.
Nueva York/Agencias
