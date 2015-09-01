Fecha de publicación: Martes 1 de septiembre de 2015 -- 17:23

Las pérdidas vuelven a Wall Street

Pizarras electrónicas al interior de la bolsa de valores de Nueva York. (Univision)

Pizarras electrónicas al interior de la bolsa de valores de Nueva York. (Univision)

Los números rojos volvieron a Nueva York por los malos datos económicos en China y la incertidumbre sobre la posible subida de las tasas de interés en Estados Unidos.

El Dow Jones, el indicador que representa a cincuenta grandes empresas industriales de Estados Unidos, cedió un 2.84%.

Según datos  al cierre de la sesión, el Dow Jones bajó 469.35 puntos, mientras que el selectivo S&P, que representa las 500 mayores empresas en bolsa, retrocedió un 2.95% y el índice compuesto del mercado Nasdaq, con firmas tecnológicas, perdió un 2.94%.

Además, el precio del petróleo intermedio de Texas (WTI) cayó hoy un 7.7 %. Con la bajada, acabó en 45.41 dólares el barril, un descenso que pone fin a la buena racha que se prolongaba desde el pasado jueves en el valor del crudo de referencia en Estados Unidos.

Este martes llegaron noticias procedentes de China. Y confirman una desaceleración de la economía de ese país.

Las autoridades de Pekín anunciaron que la actividad manufacturera de China retrocedió en agosto y entró en un nivel de contracción.

También en los últimos días, la Reserva Federal, el banco central de Estados Unidos, insinuó que la tasa de interés aumentará en septiembre.

El vicepresidente de la Reserva Federal, Stanley Fischer, dejó abierta la posibilidad de un incremento en la tasa de interés de referencia en Estados Unidos para septiembre.

Dijo que los factores que han mantenido la inflación por debajo de los niveles deseables para el banco central probablemente han empezado a debilitarse.

Nueva York/Agencias

,
11 comments on “Las pérdidas vuelven a Wall Street

  4. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert
    that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

    Responder

  5. Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your
    articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.
    Nevertheless imagine if you added some great pictures or video
    clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent
    but with images and clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the
    greatest in its niche. Terrific blog!

    Responder

  7. Thanks , I have just been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I
    have came upon till now. However, what concerning
    the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the source?

    Responder

  8. Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
    Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin.
    Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you

    Responder

  9. I am really impressed with your writing skills as well
    as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it
    yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing,
    it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today.

    Responder

  10. I seriously love your site.. Very nice colors & theme.
    Did you create this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my own blog and want to
    find out where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  11. Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and
    I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
    Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider
    at a fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>