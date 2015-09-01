No habrá paro de choferes este miércoles en La Paz

La Federación Urbana de Choferes de La Paz decidió dejar sin efecto su convocatoria al paro que debía cumplirse este miércoles, declarando en cambio un cuarto intermedio en sus movilizaciones en demanda de un reajuste general de tarifa.
“Vamos a acudir este miércoles al diálogo convocado por las autoridades municipales y posteriormente con el alcalde Luis Revilla. Luego, el 9 de septiembre, nos reuniremos en ampliado de la federación para evaluar esas negociaciones y tomar medidas”, dijo el secretario general de la Federación Urbana, Roy Paty.
“Para nuestro sector, la nivelación arifaria es urgente porque estamos con tarifas congeladas más de una década”, agregó.
La semana pasada, el alcalde Revilla rechazó la posibilidad de un reajuste de las tarifas del transporte y conbminó a los choferes a que mejoren su servicio antes de plantear una elevación de los pasajes.
LA PAZ/Fides
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a
blog that’s equally educative and entertaining, and
without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
The issue is an issue that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy that I came across this during my hunt for something relating to this.
You’re so awesome! I do not suppose I’ve truly read through a single thing
like that before. So nice to discover somebody with a few unique thoughts on this subject.
Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This website is one thing that is needed on the web, someone with a bit of originality!
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult
time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different
then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours these days, but I by no means found
any interesting article like yours. It’s lovely value sufficient for me.
Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the internet shall be
much more helpful than ever before.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired!
Very helpful information particularly the closing part I handle such information much.
I was seeking this certain info for a very
long time. Thanks and good luck.
Howdy, There’s no doubt that your website could possibly be having web browser
compatibility issues. When I look at your web site
in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s
got some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a quick
heads up! Other than that, wonderful website!
Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your theme.
Bless you
Very good site you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any
community forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable individuals that share
the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Bless you!
It’s actually a great and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you just shared this helpful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you
for sharing.