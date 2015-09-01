Fecha de publicación: Martes 1 de septiembre de 2015 -- 16:55

No habrá paro de choferes este miércoles en La Paz

Vista de un paro de choferes de La Paz de 2014. El paro anunciado para este miércoles fue suspendido. (APG/Archivo)

Vista de un paro de choferes de La Paz de 2014. El paro anunciado para este miércoles fue suspendido. (APG/Archivo)

La Federación Urbana de Choferes de La Paz decidió dejar sin efecto su convocatoria al paro que debía cumplirse este miércoles, declarando en cambio un  cuarto intermedio en sus movilizaciones en demanda de un reajuste general de tarifa.

“Vamos a acudir este miércoles al diálogo convocado por las autoridades municipales y posteriormente con el alcalde Luis Revilla. Luego, el 9 de septiembre, nos reuniremos en ampliado de la federación para evaluar esas negociaciones y tomar medidas”, dijo el secretario general de la Federación Urbana, Roy Paty.

“Para nuestro sector, la nivelación arifaria es urgente porque estamos con tarifas congeladas más de una década”, agregó.

La semana pasada, el alcalde Revilla rechazó la posibilidad de un reajuste de las tarifas del transporte y conbminó a los choferes a que mejoren su servicio antes de plantear una elevación de los pasajes.

LA PAZ/Fides

