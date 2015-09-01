By Carlos A. Quiroga
Again, someone clung to power until the end, believing he or she had enough strength and influence to bear any pressure.
Mrs. Minister Nemesia Achacollo, indigenous and entrepreneur, took six months to admit her political responsibility in the corruption scandal that rocked this year the Indigenous Fund, one of the emblems –even previous to the Government of Evo Morales- of the political advance of indigenous peoples in Bolivia.
The Minister of Rural Development and Land broke down and ended up resigning on Monday, when the scandal was already so great that Evo and his cabinet had no choice but to liquidate the Indigenous Fund, and create another with less indigenous presence in tacit admission that there were many problems.
Admitting a political responsibility is not the same as confessing a crime, but both are often confused in Bolivia.
The minister was chairwoman of the Indigenous Fund. She was not in charge of daily operations or the approval of loans, some of which were allegedly misused, adding millions of dollars, but was responsible to the President and to the country.
Although a little late, she admitted political responsibility. How many attacks have been avoided if she resigned as scandal broke?
