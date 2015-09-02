Evo lanza programa de $us 1.624 mlns para 46 hospitales

Cuarenta y seis hospitales, de segundo, tercer y cuarto nivel, serán construidos o ampliados en todo el país hasta 2017, con una inversión sin precedentes de 1.624 millones de dólares, anunció el miércoles el presidente Evo Morales.
El ambicioso plan, que incluye el equipamiento completo de los 46 centros médicos, constituye uno de los pilares de una revolución en los servicios públicos de salud, que incluye también un programa de especialización de médicos que arranca con el envío inmediato de 50 médicos becados a Cuba, indicó el mandatario en un acto en el Palacio de Gobierno.
El plan de construcción y equipamiento está compuesto por 31 hospitales de segundo nivel, 11 de tercer nivel y cuatro institutos especializados de cuarto nivel.
“Tenemos un gran programa en temas de salud al margen de lo que hicimos hasta ahora, ya dentro del plan 2025 de la Agenda Patriótica nos hemos planteado en temas de salud así como en muchos rubros un trabajo con los movimientos, con las alcaldías y gobernaciones”, dijo Morales.
La inversión en los hospitales de segundo nivel sumará 415 millones de dólares. Otros 609 millones de dólares serán invertidos en los de tercer nivel.
Los cuatro institutos especializados de cuarto nivel –de Oncología en Tolata-Cochabamba, Gastroenterológico en La Paz, de Cardiología en San Lorenzo-Tarija, y de Nefrourología en Santa Cruz- costarán en conjunto 600 millones de dólares.
“Histórico, es una gran inversión”, remarcó Morales.
“Es presupuesto nacional, no hay contraparte”, apuntó la ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero.
Morales destacó entre los hospitales de segundo nivel incluidos en el plan a los de Riberalta y San Joaquín en Beni; Culpina en Chuquisaca; Capinota, Ivirgarzama, Quillacollo, Sacaba y Aiquile en Cochabamba, Llallagua, Ucurí, Colcha “K”, Villazón y Tupiza en Potosí; San Lorenzo en Tarija y Caranavi, Ixiamas, Palos Blancos y Achacachi en La Paz.
Además, los de San Ignacio de Velasco, San Julián, Warnes, La Guardia y Puerto Suárez en Santa Cruz.
Hospitales de tercer nivel: Trinidad, Villa Tunari (Cochabamba), Potosí, de Clínicas y Tórax de La Paz, El Alto Sur, Oruro, Cobija, Yacuiba, Montero y Oncológico de Tarija.
No se informó de inmediato sobre cómo se realizarán las contrataciones de las obras.
LA PAZ/Fides-Gladys Mita
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Many thanks!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
If you would like to take a good deal from this post then you have to apply such techniques to your won weblog.
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am actually happy to read
all at alone place.
I simply couldn’t leave your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info a person provide to
your guests? Is gonna be again regularly to check up on new posts
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Thank you!
Where are your contact details though?
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button!
I’d most certainly donate to this superb blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to new updates and will share this blog with
my Facebook group. Chat soon!
Hey this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually
code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no
coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar
one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much
appreciated.
After I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox
and from now on whenever a comment is added I receive
4 emails with the exact same comment. Is there a means you are able to remove
me from that service? Many thanks!
Hello! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this post to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
You’re so interesting! I don’t believe I’ve truly read something like that before.
So nice to find another person with unique thoughts on this topic.
Really.. thanks for starting this up. This web site is one thing that is required on the internet, someone
with a little originality!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was once a enjoyment account it.
Look advanced to more introduced agreeable from you! However,
how could we communicate?
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this weblog
and I’m impressed! Very useful info specially the final section I care for such information much.
I used to be looking for this particular information for a
very lengthy time. Thanks and good luck.
Great blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress
or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any suggestions? Thanks a lot!
Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing in your feeds and even I achievement you access constantly
fast.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful
& it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
I used to be recommended this blog through my cousin. I’m not certain whether or not this put up is
written via him as no one else understand such designated about
my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thank you!
Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally
recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited
from this web site.
whoah this weblog is fantastic i really like studying your posts.
Keep up the great work! You realize, lots of individuals are hunting round for this info, you
can help them greatly.
great points altogether, you just received a emblem new reader.
What might you recommend about your publish that you just made some days ago?
Any positive?
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also go to see this weblog
on regular basis to take updated from latest gossip.
Good info. Lucky me I came across your website by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody?
This paragraph posted at this website is in fact nice.
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your website in web explorer, would test
this? IE still is the marketplace chief and a large component of people
will leave out your fantastic writing due to this
problem.
This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Short but very accurate info… Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read post!
Because the admin of this site is working, no uncertainty very soon it will be
famous, due to its feature contents.
Hi there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you
know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both
show the same results.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one
today.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I
am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang
of it!
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this short article together.
I once again find myself spending a lot of time both
reading and posting comments. But so what, it was
still worthwhile!
I for all time emailed this webpage post page to all my associates,
because if like to read it then my friends will too.
I quite like reading an article that can make people think.
Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment!
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I have found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!