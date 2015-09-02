Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 2 de septiembre de 2015 -- 16:57

Evo lanza programa de $us 1.624 mlns para 46 hospitales

Evo Morales y Álvaro García observan el miércoles las maquetas de varios de los 46 hospitales cuya construcción fue anunciada en el Palacio de Gobierno. (APG)

Evo Morales y Álvaro García observan el miércoles las maquetas de varios de los 46 hospitales cuya construcción fue anunciada en el Palacio de Gobierno. (APG)

Cuarenta y seis hospitales, de segundo, tercer y cuarto nivel, serán construidos o ampliados en todo el país hasta 2017, con una inversión sin precedentes de 1.624 millones de dólares, anunció el miércoles el presidente Evo Morales.

El ambicioso plan, que incluye el equipamiento completo de los 46 centros médicos, constituye uno de los pilares de una revolución en los servicios públicos de salud, que incluye también un programa de especialización de médicos que arranca con el envío inmediato de 50 médicos becados a Cuba, indicó el mandatario en un acto en el Palacio de Gobierno.

El plan de construcción y equipamiento está compuesto por 31 hospitales de segundo nivel, 11 de tercer nivel y cuatro institutos especializados de cuarto nivel.

“Tenemos un gran programa en temas de salud al margen de lo que hicimos hasta ahora, ya dentro del plan 2025 de la Agenda Patriótica nos hemos planteado en temas de salud así como en muchos rubros un trabajo con los movimientos, con las alcaldías y gobernaciones”, dijo Morales.

La inversión en los hospitales de segundo nivel sumará 415 millones de dólares. Otros 609 millones de dólares serán invertidos en los de tercer nivel.

Los cuatro institutos especializados de cuarto nivel –de Oncología en Tolata-Cochabamba, Gastroenterológico en La Paz, de Cardiología en San Lorenzo-Tarija, y de Nefrourología en Santa Cruz- costarán en conjunto 600 millones de dólares.

“Histórico, es una gran inversión”, remarcó Morales.

“Es presupuesto nacional, no hay contraparte”, apuntó la ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero.

Morales destacó entre los hospitales de segundo nivel incluidos en el plan a los de Riberalta y San Joaquín en Beni; Culpina en Chuquisaca; Capinota, Ivirgarzama, Quillacollo, Sacaba y Aiquile en Cochabamba, Llallagua, Ucurí, Colcha “K”, Villazón y Tupiza en Potosí; San Lorenzo en Tarija y Caranavi, Ixiamas, Palos Blancos y Achacachi en La Paz.

Además, los de San Ignacio de Velasco, San Julián, Warnes, La Guardia  y Puerto Suárez en Santa Cruz.

Hospitales de tercer nivel: Trinidad, Villa Tunari (Cochabamba), Potosí, de Clínicas y Tórax de La Paz, El Alto Sur, Oruro, Cobija, Yacuiba, Montero y Oncológico de Tarija.

No se informó de inmediato sobre cómo se realizarán las contrataciones de las obras.

LA PAZ/Fides-Gladys Mita

