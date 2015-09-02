Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 2 de septiembre de 2015 -- 10:14

Liquidarán el Fondo Indígena en un año

Eugenio Rojas. director del Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena. (AFKA)

Eugenio Rojas. director del Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena. (AFKA)

El director del Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena (FDI), Eugenio Rojas, indico que el plazo para liquidar el Fondo Indígena es un año a partir del 1 de septiembre de 2015, esto incluye proyectos, auditorias y procesos legales.

“Se cierra todo lo pasado, los problemas legales, juicios que se tiene, cuentas pendientes, auditoría, toda la evaluación por un año y la encargada de esto será Lariza Fuentes, que fue la interventora”, afirmó Rojas.

Explicó que el actual FDI no tiene una estructura definida y que según el decreto de su creación tiene dos meses para crear toda la organización y ver las nuevas formas de finaciara y controlar los proyectos.

“Hay que hacer la nueva estructura administrativa, ya no hay directorio, los proyectos se aprobarán con las comunidades, alcaldías, bajo análisis y debate de todos ellos y no solo con los dirigentes”, sostuvo el exalcalde de Achacahi.

Rojas estimó que en uno a dos meses se tendrá lista la reglamentación que dará operatividad al nuevo Fondo, y que impedirá irregularidades que se produjeron en el Fondo Indígena.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
18 comments on “Liquidarán el Fondo Indígena en un año

  3. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide
    credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog site is in the exact same
    niche as yours and my users would certainly benefit
    from some of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this ok with you. Cheers!

    Responder

  6. Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
    There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
    Please let me know. Thanks

    Responder

  7. I’m extremely pleased to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for ones time just
    for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part
    of it and i also have you book-marked to see new information in your website.

    Responder

  8. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to
    my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
    and was hoping maybe you would have some
    experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  10. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but after looking at a few of the articles
    I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly happy I
    discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!

    Responder

  11. Hi there! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when viewing
    from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this issue.
    If you have any recommendations, please share.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  12. I’m not sure why but this weblog is loading extremely slow for
    me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue
    on my end? I’ll check back later and see if
    the problem still exists.

    Responder

  17. Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?

    I have a blog centered on the same subjects you discuss and would love to
    have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would appreciate your work.
    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.

    Responder

  18. Hey! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was
    wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours
    and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>