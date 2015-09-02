Liquidarán el Fondo Indígena en un año

El director del Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena (FDI), Eugenio Rojas, indico que el plazo para liquidar el Fondo Indígena es un año a partir del 1 de septiembre de 2015, esto incluye proyectos, auditorias y procesos legales.
“Se cierra todo lo pasado, los problemas legales, juicios que se tiene, cuentas pendientes, auditoría, toda la evaluación por un año y la encargada de esto será Lariza Fuentes, que fue la interventora”, afirmó Rojas.
Explicó que el actual FDI no tiene una estructura definida y que según el decreto de su creación tiene dos meses para crear toda la organización y ver las nuevas formas de finaciara y controlar los proyectos.
“Hay que hacer la nueva estructura administrativa, ya no hay directorio, los proyectos se aprobarán con las comunidades, alcaldías, bajo análisis y debate de todos ellos y no solo con los dirigentes”, sostuvo el exalcalde de Achacahi.
Rojas estimó que en uno a dos meses se tendrá lista la reglamentación que dará operatividad al nuevo Fondo, y que impedirá irregularidades que se produjeron en el Fondo Indígena.
LA PAZ/Fides
