Fecha de publicación: Jueves 3 de septiembre de 2015 -- 11:16

Cbba: 14 menores desalojados de salas de internet

 

Niños jugando en un cibercafé. (distintas latitudes.net)

La Defensoría de la Niñez de Cochabamba desalojó por la fuerza a 14 adolescentes y niños de distintos sitios públicos de internet en las cercanías de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón.

El jefe de Defensorías, Juan Carlos Sánchez, manifestó que los adolescentes se hacen adictos al juego y llegan a escaparse de sus casas e incluso a robar dinero cuando les falta para continuar jugando.

La acción de la Defensoría, desarrollada el miércoles, fue motivada por la denuncia de una persona que vio por más de 24 horas a un niño permanecer en un cibercafé. El niño de ocho años fue retirado y se recomendó a los padres llevarlo a un psicólogo de la institución.

De la misma manera, la directora de Género y Generacional, Andrea García, indicó que un adolescente de 16 años fugó hace dos meses de su casa y estaba desaparecido, pero lograron encontrarlo en uno de los cafés internet jugando, pues los dueños del negocio le prestaban un colchón para que permanezca en el lugar.

Las instituciones indicaron que continuarán con los operativos, pues muchos de estos negocios no cuentan con licencias de funcionamiento.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

