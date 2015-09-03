Colombia, Venezuela

By Carlos A. Quiroga
In the OAS, Colombia lacked one vote and Venezuela took refuge in the abstention.
The official result indicates that, for lack of that vote, the Organization of American States did not approve the proposal of Bogota to convene an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the border crisis between Colombia and Venezuela.
In perspective, the result is that the OAS, where almost everything is decided by consensus, was divided, therefore inactive, before the conflict between two of its countries. The division may be greater in South America, where four countries supported Colombia; Bolivia and Ecuador voted in support of Venezuela and two others, notably the regional giants Argentina and Brazil, abstained.
Wisely, the leaders of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) canceled the meeting that had been called for Thursday in order to discuss the conflict, preventing a second disagreement like that in the OAS.
Aside from big political considerations, Bogota and Caracas are challenged to solve the border issue that has to do with paramilitaries, smugglers and migrants in Colombia, and insecurity, food speculation and border abandonment in Venezuela.
Without a bilateral arrangement, the South American stability is at risk.
This paragraph will assist the internet people for building up new web site or even a blog from start
to end.
I’m extremely pleased to find this page. I wanted to thank
you for your time just for this wonderful read!!
I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you
book-marked to check out new things in your web site.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
I’m not sure exactly why but this site is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find a
lot of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content in your case?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on many of the
subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome site!
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this
blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s
the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful information specifically the last part
I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time.
Thank you and good luck.