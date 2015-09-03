Colombia, Venezuela

By Carlos A. Quiroga

In the OAS, Colombia lacked one vote and Venezuela took refuge in the abstention.

The official result indicates that, for lack of that vote, the Organization of American States did not approve the proposal of Bogota to convene an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the border crisis between Colombia and Venezuela.

In perspective, the result is that the OAS, where almost everything is decided by consensus, was divided, therefore inactive, before the conflict between two of its countries. The division may be greater in South America, where four countries supported Colombia; Bolivia and Ecuador voted in support of Venezuela and two others, notably the regional giants Argentina and Brazil, abstained.

Wisely, the leaders of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) canceled the meeting that had been called for Thursday in order to discuss the conflict, preventing a second disagreement like that in the OAS.

Aside from big political considerations, Bogota and Caracas are challenged to solve the border issue that has to do with paramilitaries, smugglers and migrants in Colombia, and insecurity, food speculation and border abandonment in Venezuela.

Without a bilateral arrangement, the South American stability is at risk.